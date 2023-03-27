Jets Make Decision on Rumored Blockbuster Trade for Young QB

For all of the New York Jets fans that were hoping the team would get involved in the Lamar Jackson-Baltimore Ravens sweepstakes this offseason, I have some bad news to share.

General manager Joe Douglas met with the media on Monday, March 27, and removed his squad from consideration.

“First of all Lamar Jackson is a fantastic player, but where we stand it would be disingenuous and operating/negotiating in bad faith if we went down that path. So right now we have our plan, we have our process and we’re sticking to that.”

The #Jets are NOT involved in the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes. GM Joe Douglas said ‘it would be disingenuous’ to go after LJ considering their current QB plan (they’re all in on Aaron Rodgers): 🎥 @nyjets #Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/9LmlmR2tYW — The Jets Zone (@TheJets_Zone) March 27, 2023

Douglas reiterated later during the presser that “we’re staying on our path that we’re on right now.”

Lamar Jackson Goes Nuclear on Social Media With Public Trade Request

In the middle of the NFL’s annual league meetings, Jackson took to social media to add a new layer to this offseason saga.

In his multi-tweet thread, Jackson thanked all of his fans, made his private trade request from March 2 public, and called out the Ravens for not “meeting my value.”

Lamar Jackson's message to fans, letting them know he requested a trade on March 2. pic.twitter.com/D396y1qhMQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2023

The 26-year-old is technically a free agent after the Ravens slapped the non-exclusive-franchise-tag on him before the new league year kicked off.

However, if a team would like to acquire his services they’d have to sign Jackson to an offer sheet. If the Ravens decided not to match it, the new team acquiring him would be forced to surrender a pair of first-round draft choices over the next two years.

The combination of a record-breaking contract and sacrificing top draft capital has caused teams to think twice about pursuing the former NFL MVP.

Jets Are All in on Aaron Rodgers Not Willing to Jump to Lamar Jackson

The reason why the Jets are all out on Lamar Jackson is because they’re all in on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke earlier in the day during the NFL’s annual league meetings and expressed optimism that a deal will eventually get done.

“Well, you guys know me I’m a positive thinker. I’m sure eventually they’ll figure something out.”

"I'm sure eventually they'll figure something out." – Robert Saleh on the Jets and Packers working out an Aaron Rodgers trade pic.twitter.com/xDuPjbJOkE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

The Jets are too far down the path on Rodgers to give up now. Douglas shared with the media that there have been “positive conversations” between the Jets and Packers but admitted the sides are “not where we need to be.”

Connor Hughes of SNY said if Jackson would’ve requested his trade in January or February the Jets “would have pursued that no doubt” but because those trade demands came in March Gang Green has moved to other options.

“For the Jets right now all of their eggs are in Aaron Rodgers’ basket. They anticipate this getting done at some point. It’s just as Douglas said from Arizona, there is no urgency right now,” Hughes explained from the NFL’s annual owner meetings. “While Lamar Jackson may play for another team this upcoming season, maybe the Ravens do trade him somewhere else, it’s not going to be trading him to the Jets. The Jets quarterback this season will be Aaron Rodgers, and only Aaron Rodgers.”

"While Lamar Jackson may play for another team this coming season, it's not going to be trading him to the Jets. The Jets' quarterback this season will be Aaron Rodgers, and only Aaron Rodgers"@Connor_J_Hughes on the Jets & the non-implications on Lamar Jackson's trade request pic.twitter.com/tx7NMqKblQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 27, 2023

With the Jets expressing earlier in the offseason their desire to add a veteran quarterback, a lot of people connected the dots to a potential Jackson blockbuster trade.

However, it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen based on the latest information coming from the Jets brass.