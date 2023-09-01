Boy Green Daily: Reacting to Joe Douglas-Jets Presser, Big Move Coming

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to New York Jets’ GM Joe Douglas’ press conference and why a big move is on the horizon. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Getting into the numbers on Von Miller’s absence ahead of the Jets versus Buffalo Bills game.

New Mike Evans-Jets trade rumors were sparked on social media.

Former Jets wideout joins the bitter rival New England Patriots.

Social Post of the Day

Stephen A. Smith got trashed on social media for questioning the Jets’ supporting cast heading into 2023.

Oh boy… @stephenasmith openly questioned the #Jets supporting cast around Aaron Rodgers heading into 2023, ‘what do the Jets have without Aaron Rodgers?’ 🤦🏽‍♂️ @ByKimberleyA RIGHTFULLY said, ‘stop it’ several times and eye rolled so hard, I love her facial reactions when Stephen A… pic.twitter.com/34zsESK6J9 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 1, 2023

ICYMI

Join more than 110 Jets fans who have already entered our Gang Green schedule prediction contest.

Click this link. Scroll down to the comment section and tell us who the Jets will beat, who they will lose to, and tell us your prediction for the final regular season record.

The winner of the contest will win a free Jets jersey of their choice. You only have until Thursday, September 7 to get your predictions in. The time is now!

Social Media Poll of the Day

When will the Jets make a move?

#Jets GM Joe Douglas said they will be ready to strike a trade when the opportunity presents itself. Predict when NYJ will make a deal?#NFL trade deadline is on October 31 at 4:00 pm ET BOY GREEN DAILY POLL OF THE DAY #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 2, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!