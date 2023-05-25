New Video of Joe Douglas Shows Jets GM Predicted Polarizing Trade

Notch another victory in the win column for New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

On the second episode of “Flight 23 Ascension”, a Jets docu-series, that was released on Thursday, May 25 Douglas showed off his crystal ball skills.

During the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Douglas predicted what would happen ahead of the Jets’ pick before it even occurred.

“Broderick Jones is gonna go at [pick No.] 14. I bet somebody is going to trade up in front of us for Broderick Jones with New England. Pittsburgh.”

#Jets GM Joe Douglas seemingly revealed 3 players the team was considering w/ No. 15 overall pick in 1st round of #NFLDraft 1️⃣EDGE Will McDonald 2️⃣TE Michael Mayer 3️⃣ OT Broderick Jones 👀 also perfectly predicted #Steelers, #Patriots trade for BJ 🎥 @nyjets Flight 23 Ascension pic.twitter.com/lj57PhQiVx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 26, 2023

That is exactly what transpired. The New England Patriots traded the No. 14 overall pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 17 overall pick and the No. 120 overall pick.

Jets GM Joe Douglas Was One Step Ahead of Patriots HC Bill Belichick

An NFL general manager anonymously told The Washington Post that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick tried to “f*** the Jets” by trading with the Steelers during the first round of April’s draft.

According to the NFL draft value chart, the Steelers should have given up a third-rounder to move up, not a fourth-rounder. However, the Patriots were willing to take less so another team, in theory, could snipe their division rival, the Jets, from taking the player they wanted.

The only problem with that plan is the Jets were prepared for that scenario and fooled the rest of the league.

Rich Cimini of ESPN shared on April 24 that Jones was the “most likely” pick for the Jets in the first round with the No. 13 overall pick.

Three days to go + here’s what I’m hearing: Most likely pick for #Jets at 13 is OT Broderick Jones. Based on belief that OT Paris Johnson, Jr. will be gone. If Johnson, Jones + Peter Skoronski are gone, could be OT Darnell Wright or trade down. Not buying Jaxon Smith-Njigba buzz — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 24, 2023

Although that didn’t appear to be the case. Douglas seemingly revealed the three players they were considering with the No. 15 (following the Aaron Rodgers trade) on Flight 23 Ascension.

Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame Broderick Jones, offensive lineman, Georgia

According to the scene in the documentary, these three players were ranked in order of how the Jets would have selected them.

One Twitter user responded, “Bill really thought he was pulling a fast one” with a laughing crying emoji.

Bill really thought he was pulling a fast one 😂 https://t.co/7tQVxtM0Er — finn (@finn_2023) May 26, 2023

Another Jets fan took this opportunity to dunk on the Patriots.

“Pea brain Bill Belichick totally shoved it to the Jets, LOL! Joe Douglas knew what that has been was doing, laughed about it and got his guy. Eat dirt loser.”

"Pea brain Bill Belichick totally shoved it to the jets, LOL!" Joe Douglas knew what that has been was doing, laughed about it and got his guy. Eat dirt loser https://t.co/y1ef66nxz7 — SAL (@S_A_L_75) May 26, 2023

Analyst Gets Dunked on for Inaccurate Jets Draft Take

In the heat of the moment during April’s draft, the Jets became a punching bag on social media.

It was widely rumored that the Jets were interested in offensive tackle Broderick Jones and it was the worst-kept secret in football. So when they were left at the altar so to speak everyone started making jokes at the Jets’ expense.

Former NFL player and current analyst Ross Rucker let Gang Green have it on Twitter:

“The Jets telling everyone how much they love Broderick Jones. Including [a] pick swap with Packers in Rodgers’ trade so they’re behind division rivals. Allow [the] Steelers to leap them. Reaching for Will McDonald is why they’re the Jets.”

The Jets… -Telling everyone how much they love Broderick Jones -Including pick swap with Packers in Rodgers trade so they’re behind division rivals -Allow Steelers to leap them -Reaching for Will McDonald …is why they’re the Jets. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) April 28, 2023

Although the documentary revealed that even if Jones would have been available at pick No. 15, the Jets still would’ve taken McDonald anyway because they had him rated higher.

Narrator: if only Ross had considered the obvious: that #Jets were leaking out how much they "love" Broderick Jones on purpose as a classic draft szn misdirection play. https://t.co/QX6GbG2KjP — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) May 26, 2023

A Twitter user decided to bring back up that old Tucker tweet. “Narrator: if only Ross had considered the obvious: that [the] Jets were leaking out how much they love Broderick Jones on purpose as a classic draft szn misdirection play.”

A Twitter user provided an “update” on Tucker’s (trash emoji) tweet with a popular GIF saying “wrong” multiple times.