Jets Rejected Joe Flacco, Has Chance for Revenge in Browns Game

The New York Jets said thanks, but no thanks.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed that “Joe Flacco expressed interest in re-signing with the Jets after Aaron Rodgers was injured but the team decided to stick with Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle, eventually adding Trevor Siemian to the practice squad.”

Flacco instead bided his time waiting for the right opportunity and he got it after signing a deal with the Cleveland Browns on November, 20. The veteran passer will have a chance to get his revenge in a prime-time affair in Week 17.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is looking forward to a family reunion in Week 17.

The green and white travel to play the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football on December, 28. Saleh was asked to react to the play of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco who has taken over the QB1 role in Cleveland.

“Joe is awesome. Obviously, you know that we all love and appreciate Joe and [we] always felt very confident when he was on the football field. I have the utmost respect for Joe,” Saleh explained to the media on Monday, December 25. “I’ve said it before he’s like a Ford pickup truck, you might not like it in the summer but in the winter months December [and] January, that son of a gun starts humming. He is playing some really really good football.”

Flacco was on the Jets roster with coach Saleh in 2021 and 2022.

Flacco Has a Chance at Some Juicy Jets Revenge

The veteran passer is averaging 326.7 passing yards per game and has a 10-touchdown to 7-interception ratio since joining the team back in late November.

Flacco, 38, has started the last four games for the Browns and has gone 3-1 as the starting quarterback.

Cleveland is 10-5 with two games remaining and they currently hold the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

During his 16-year NFL career, Flacco has spent three different stints with the Jets. He didn’t have nearly the same amount of success with Gang Green as he has with the Browns.

Flacco appeared in 12 games and made nine starts in New York. He went 1-8 as a starting quarterback but did provide some solid statistics throwing for 2,253 passing yards with 14 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions.

Saleh’s Words Might Come Back to Bite Him

During Jets training camp back in 2022, Saleh went on an epic rant explaining why his then-backup Flacco could still start in the league.

“He could start in this league, I believe that. Sometimes this league has a tendency to pigeonhole people or put labels on people and then their opportunities kind of get limited. Joe Flacco is a starting quarterback in this league, he is really really talented,” Saleh said emphatically.

Despite Saleh’s previous high praise for Flacco, the team showed no interest in bringing him back on the team in 2023. Gang Green had quarterback issues throughout the season and could have used a steadying presence in the room.

Now Flacco has a chance to prove Saleh’s words true in a revenge game against his old team.