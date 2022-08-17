Jets Legend Finally Set to Be Inducted in Pro Football Hall of Fame

It has been a long time coming, but a New York Jets legend is finally set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The news was first leaked by Mike Klis of 9 News that longtime Gang Green defensive lineman Joe Klecko was one of three finalists chosen by the HOF Senior Committee.

Chuck Howley and Ken Riley were the other two finalists that were selected, per Klis.

Long Overdue

The HOF Senior Committee met via zoom call on Tuesday, August 16 to debate and argue who the top three worthy candidates were of the 12-man pool.

The three selected including Klecko will now need 80 percent of the entire 49-member committee in January, per Gary Myers. However, Myers said that portion of the exam is considered a “formality.”

All in all, that means Klecko will eventually land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023.

It’s finally happening! #Jets DL Joe Klecko was one of the 3 finalists selected (per @mikeklis) & his eventual placement in the @ProFootballHOF is considered a ‘formality.’ SO LONG OVERDUE, this is a magical day! #TakeFlight #Klecko2Canton pic.twitter.com/8fwAH32zjh — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 17, 2022

The 68-year-old originally entered the league back in 1977 as the No. 144 overall pick in the sixth round out of Temple.

Klecko would spend 11 of his 12 professional seasons with the Jets becoming one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL:

78 career sacks

Played in over 155 games

Led the league in sacks in 1981

Defensive Player of the Year (1981)

This is a developing story and we’ll provide more details as it becomes available.

