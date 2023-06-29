Darrelle Revis Explains Odd Fight With Jets Legend Joe Klecko

Well, that makes a little bit more sense.

Darrelle Revis joined “The Jake Asman Show” on Wednesday, June 28 to explain his odd array of tweets directed to New York Jets legend Joe Klecko.

On Monday, June 26 Revis somewhat randomly responded to a video clip on Twitter from “The Jake Asman Show” where Klecko was praising Revis for considering them both among the best defensive players in Jets franchise history.

I’m very confused. I thought this was a super cool moment between Joe Klecko & Revis both walking in as the best #Jets defenders in history + Klecko tearing up about it & it meaning a lot. What did I miss? Lol pic.twitter.com/9Sd7uo1Y3Q — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 26, 2023

In a pair of tweets, Revis clarified that he is the best defensive player in Jets history and only said that comment originally to Klecko “to say something cool for a headline” when they were doing media appearances together at the Super Bowl back in February.

Revis provided the necessary backstory on “The Jake Asman Show” on Wednesday to explain where this beef originally started.

“First and foremost, me and Joe have an age gap. We don’t really know each other very well and the type of person I am, I have a small circle. There’s a backstory to the [comments] from the Super Bowl and what maybe took place,” Revis explained on the program.

“I have several business ventures going on and I think at the time around the Super Bowl I recall Joe reaching out to me via text. As I’m in between traveling we couldn’t link up via text. I told him I’d see him out at the Super Bowl. The backstory is him trying to basically call me out in front of a group of Pro Football Hall of Fame staffers that I didn’t kind of respond to his text in a sense and I didn’t really appreciate that.”

Phenomenal news: longtime #Jets CB Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) said the entire situation w/ Joe Klecko was a ‘miscommunication’ stemming from an unanswered text + provided backstory of Klecko calling him out in front of a group of @ProFootballHOF staffers for not answering his text… pic.twitter.com/nmSCFB7Ily — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 28, 2023

The host, Jake Asman, then asked Revis for clarification, “this stems from a text that he sent you around the Super Bowl and there’s a miscommunication on you couldn’t get back to him right away? Am I understanding the story?”

“Yes, absolutely,” Revis responded.

Jets Legends Singing Kumbaya Together?

Revis pointed to an age gap between himself and Klecko.

Revis is 37 and will turn 38 during the month of July. Klecko is 69 years old and will turn 70 during the month of October.

“I think a lot of Jets fans are looking at it as some crazy beef going on or it’s some type of issue. I don’t think it’s more so an issue, it’s a miscommunication based on a text message,” Revis said.

Despite the awkwardness of the whole thing, Revis believes “everything can be rectified” before we reach enshrinement weekend.

“We are both going in and I think Jets nation should be excited. We have the Hall of Fame game as well so it’s a celebration for all of us. We should have a great time and we should enjoy,” Revis explained.

Revis said the original clip being shared on social media made him “relive a moment in time that dawned on me to make me tweet the way I tweeted in a sense about the entire situation.”

Jake Asman then suggested that we get Klecko and Revis on the phone together so they can sing “Kumbaya” and make amends ahead of the Hall of Fame ceremonies in August.

Revis agreed and the odd beef that came out of nowhere was put to bed or rather will be put to bed between the two Jets legends in the coming weeks.

Revis Reveals Who Will Present Him Into the Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, June 28 Revis officially announced that his mother, Diana Askew, “will join him on stage as his presenter for the Class of 2023 Enshrinement.”

When it came time for @Revis24 to select his Hall of Fame Presenter, he decided to go with someone who's been in his corner since Day 1. His mother. Full Story: https://t.co/7oL5v1sit4 pic.twitter.com/bZKzonGyIk — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 28, 2023

“Revis has stated many times that Diana’s influence steered him onto a path of success from an early age. Through all the successes and hardships, her support continues wholeheartedly every day,” he told the Hall of Fame website.

Joe Klecko and Marty Lyons played together, side-by-side, for nine seasons. So, when it came time to select his Presenter, Klecko wanted to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame with his longtime @nyjets teammate once again by his side. pic.twitter.com/qoKolxKFoS — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 5, 2023

The other Jets Hall of Famer being enshrined on the same weekend, Joe Klecko, made his announcement back on April 5 that former teammate Marty Lyons will be his presenter.

Klecko and Lyons played with each other across nine total seasons in the NFL from 1979 through 1987.

They united to form half of the famed “New York Sack Exchange” that dominated the league during the late 1970s and early 1980s. The other two members are Mark Gastineau and Abdul Salaam.