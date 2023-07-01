Jets Legend Delivers ‘Dagger’ Advice to QB Aaron Rodgers

Joe Klecko spent 11 seasons with the New York Jets from 1977 through 1987.

During that span of time, he learned a thing or two and he decided to share some advice with Aaron Rodgers ahead of his first season with Gang Green.

“Well ya know the media can get to you and they can be a tough thing,” Klecko told Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show” on June 26. “Don’t expect them [the media] to be your buddy. When things go bad, they’re going to stick a dagger in you. When things go well, everybody loves you. Maintain that even keel and I think you are going to be better off.”

Klecko Changes His Rodgers-Jets Opinion

When Klecko was asked about the Jets potentially acquiring A-Rod in a blockbuster deal with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason, he didn’t hide his thoughts on the matter.

“No, no I don’t. I don’t think Rodgers is a fit with the young guys [on the Jets roster]. You know his attitude, condescending so much to the players even when they’d come back to the huddle,” Klecko explained on “The Zach Gelb Show” on February 22. “It’s just not going to fit, I don’t see it.”

However, during his interview on “The Jake Asman Show” on June 26, it seems like Klecko has changed his tune.

“He’s the best accurate passer in the league and a four-time MVP. Can’t beat [it]. My contention was how he was going to get along with the young guys, you know,” Klecko explained on the show.

“I made a reference to it because growing up as a team, the one I was on, we grew together and that was really a cool thing because we got along so well. That’s what I was hoping which he now has shown. Then, like you said he ingratiated the rest of the team and you know, he’s out there teaching guys and he’s doing the things you see Tom Brady do, you know? Now that you got that missing piece, I don’t think anybody can do as well as the Jets if it all goes their way. And I just hope it all goes well for them.”

Rodgers had perfect attendance through the voluntary portion of the Jets’ offseason programs. He was spotted by media members teaching concepts to younger guys even when he wasn’t involved in the drill.

A-Rod has completely bought into his new experience and that doesn’t guarantee any success, but he was able to change the mind of a Jets Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Rodgers Labeled ‘Most Intriguing Player of 2023 Offseason’

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano wrote a column on Friday, June 30 documenting the most intriguing NFL players ahead of the 2023 season.

Rodgers earned the No. 1 spot on the list.

“The most intriguing player of the 2023 offseason obviously has to crack this list. Things have reached previously unheard-of levels of hunky-dory around Rodgers and the Jets since the Packers traded him to New York,” Graziano explained. “He has been at every practice, every meeting, every pro hockey and basketball game … and even the Tony Awards. Rodgers is the toast of New York at the moment, which is a really cool thing to be.”

Rodgers’ legacy is secured as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but he has a chance to reach a different tier in New York.

Graziano explained whether fairly or unfairly quarterbacks with multiple rings are evaluated differently than passers who have only won a single championship.

Not only that but Rodgers could become the third starting quarterback in NFL history to win a championship with two separate franchises.

The only two that have accomplished that feat are Peyton Manning (Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos) and Tom Brady (New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers). That’s the list.

The other part of the intrigue is the end of the rainbow according to Graziano.

“And we haven’t even discussed the annual intrigue that comes at the end of Rodgers’ seasons these days. Will he be one-and-done in New York? Is he planning to be there two years? Three? Exciting as everything is around Rodgers right now, the serious stuff starts in a couple of months.”