Jets Legend Delivers Unique Recruiting Pitch to Lure Superstar QB to NY

The New York Jets are doing everything in their power to make the team look as attractive as possible to potential acquisitions this offseason.

That includes a legendary member of the franchise putting on his recruiting shoes.

During a Thursday, January 19 appearance on the Tiki and Tierney Show, ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath revealed that he would be willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to lure a star quarterback to New York.

“I know Mr. [Woody] Johnson is trying to get a quarterback and if there’s a way he can get [Aaron] Rodgers. I’m a big Rodgers fan and I noticed he wears No. 12 of course. So I’m thinking well man if we can get him on our side, is he still going to be wearing No. 12 because the number was retired many years ago?

I’d sure like Rodgers if he’s there yeah I want him to wear his number man. We establish ourselves and we got a real respect for our numbers and Aaron Rodgers God almighty yeah it’d be great to have him in New York.”

Namath’s No. 12 jersey number was retired by the Jets back in 1985 during Leon Hess’ tenure as owner. Woody Johnson didn’t become the owner of the team until 2000.

A Compelling Jets Recruiting Effort for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is 39 years of age and technically still has four years left on his $150 million contract. That includes two future options that could keep him under the Green Bay Packers control through 2026.

If the Jets are going to acquire him this offseason it’ll have to come via trade.

Rodgers still hasn’t decided whether or not he plans on playing football in 2023. There have been some whispers in league circles that he is contemplating retirement.

However, during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers provided some strong indicators that he thinks he can still play and at a very high level.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: "Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation." Full quote: pic.twitter.com/PClDCQXRsD — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) January 17, 2023

While Rodgers is coming off of one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022, context is always important.

He threw for 3,695 passing yards, had a 26-to-12 touchdown to interception ratio, and completed 64.6 percent of his passes.

All of those numbers in contrast would be among the best in Jets franchise history in a single season:

3,695 passing yards (fifth most in NYJ history)

26 passing touchdowns (third most in NYJ history)

64.6 percent completion percentage (seventh best in NYJ history)

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.