Boy Green Daily: Reacting to Joe Namath Going off on Jets QB Zach Wilson

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we react to Joe Namath’s viral comments about the New York Jets and Zach Wilson and determine if he went too far.

Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be Jake Asman. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Kirk Cousins-Jets trade proposal?

Namath blasts Wilson and the team.

Gang Green makes final call on Wilson ahead of the Week 4 Kansas City Chiefs matchup.

Matt Ryan breaks silence on Jets QB gig.

Social Post of the Day

Robert Saleh had “Zach Wilson no matter what” written on a note in his pocket on draft day.

#Jets fans: "You can't just keep trotting Zach Wilson out there." Robert Saleh: pic.twitter.com/iR7NQsAxn5 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 26, 2023

Social Media Poll of the Day

Do you think Namath went too far with his viral interview?

What did you make of #Jets legend Joe Namath going scorched Earth on Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh, the coaching staff, & the entire organization? BOY GREEN DAILY poll of the day #TakeFlight #KCvsNYJ #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom @JakeAsman — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 26, 2023

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!