Joe Namath Points Blame After Historic Jets Loss to Patriots

The New York Jets dropped its No. 15 straight game to the New England Patriots on Sunday September 24 losing 15-10.

This loss by the Jets tied an NFL record for the most consecutive losses to a single opponent matching the Kansas City Chiefs’ current 15 game winning streak versus the Denver Broncos.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jets legend Joe Namath sounded off on X previously Twitter that if things don’t start to improve perhaps heads should start to roll.

“If the team doesn’t start playing better you’ve gotta start looking at the coaches and general manager.”

If the team doesn’t start playing better you’ve gotta start looking at the coaches and general manager. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Namath Fired off About Jets-Patriots Throughout the Game

The end of the game wasn’t the first time that Namath spoke up about his displeasure with what he was watching.

Throughout the contest Namath took to X previously Twitter to provide some intense criticisms of the team.

Why would Zach just go down when he could’ve spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

During the game there was a play where Zach Wilson didn’t see anything open and just voluntarily fell down taking a sack against the Patriots.

Namath asked rhetorically, “why would Zach just go down when he could’ve spun outta there and maybe found a receiver, bought some time. Geez.”

If the ground is slippery it’s like that for both teams!… It’s disgusting to see us throw short of the first down marker on 3rd if the receiver isn’t running vertically. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

The game was affected by intense weather conditions from “tropical cyclone sixteen” which brought rain and cold weather.

However, Namath pointed out that if the ground is in fact slippery from those conditions that “it’s like that for both teams!”

He then said it was “disgusting” to see the Jets throw “short of the first down marker on 3rd if the receiver isn’t running vertically.”

I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

Namath then cast some blame on the coaching staff saying, “I’m starting to wonder if Zach’s playing like he’s being coached. He’s making choices that are not intuitive to the quarterback position.”

Our pass patterns, receiver routes seem to be predictable. — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) September 24, 2023

He also bluntly said that the Jets’ “pass patterns, receiver routes seem to be predictable.”

Jets Struggled in Several Phases vs. The Patriots

Gang Green struggled in several key areas throughout the game.

The Jets finished 2-of-14 on third down, averaged 2.8 yards per play on offense, and only mustered 10 points on the scoreboard.

The Jets only gave up one touchdown during the game and it came on a broken play with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter.

On first and 10, Mac Jones found backup tight end Pharaoh Brown for the 58-yard touchdown. That put the Patriots up 10-0 which was their largest lead of the contest.

Connor Hughes of SNY called the play a “bust” and explained some of the details courtesy of NFL’s NextGen dots to show what went wrong on the play.

As Todd Bowles would say: "That was a bust." And that was a bust. Jones to Brown for the 58-yard touchdown on a busted pay. Here are the dots from NFL's NextGen. #Jets trail the #Patriots, 10-0. pic.twitter.com/MbUWcgqggf — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

Despite the defense only giving up 15 points in the contest, the Jets offense wasn’t able to muster up enough to win the game.

Some sterling defense at the end of the contest provided a handful of opportunities, but Zach Wilson struggled to move the ball all day and that was the case at the end of the game.

The former BYU product had one last chance with just a second to go and his hail mary came close to connecting with veteran wideout Randall Cobb but ultimately fell incomplete.