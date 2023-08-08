Highly Touted Jets Rookie Quiets Critics With ‘Pleasant Surprise’

New York Jets center Joe Tippmann admitted to the media last week that he has been “overwhelmed” at times this offseason and fans jumped all over him on social media.

Connor Hughes of SNY said he doesn’t sound like a “legitimate option” to start in 2023.

Despite those criticisms, Tippmann delivered when called upon in the preseason opener versus the Cleveland Browns on Thursday August 3 in the Hall of Fame game.

The talented rookie played 46 total snaps: 22 run blocking, 24 pass blocking. David Wyatt-Hupton of “The Jets Way” said in those plays he didn’t allow a sack, he didn’t allow a pressure, didn’t have any bad snaps, and finished with a 100 percent pass-blocking efficiency grade.

Jets HC Robert Saleh Came Away Impressed With Tippmann’s Performance

On July 31 Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the competition to find the starting center will “at least” go through both the Carolina Panthers game on Saturday August 12 and the joint practices during game week.

He also made it a point to say that Tippmann would have to “earn” first team reps, something he hadn’t gotten throughout training camp. The former Wisconsin product has been suiting up with the third string offense to this point.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said the center competition is going to go through ‘at least’ Carolina (game on Saturday Aug 12, joint practices earlier that week) + said rookie Joe Tippmann has to ‘earn it’ in reference to reps w/ starters + sounds like the battle is between Connor… pic.twitter.com/WK0ryEl3Qu — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 31, 2023

Perhaps he did exactly that after his sterling performance in the Browns game.

“Tipp had a really strong game against Cleveland, I thought he did a really nice job,” Saleh said on Sunday August 6. “A pleasant surprise. Obviously out on the practice field with all the different things going on there is going to be a lot of ups and downs especially for a rookie. So we were looking forward to seeing him on the field. It was a pleasant surprise. He held up his own, won a lot of his 1-on-1s, did a really nice job communicating, assignment wise was really good, so he did a really nice job. Hopefully he can continue to stack it and bring it to practice. Keep stacking great days and see where it takes him.”

Tippmann Has a Chance to Get Back Into This Jets Competition

Last week the 22-year-old appeared dead in the water and was seemingly categorized as a redshirt candidate for the upcoming 2023 season.

That frustrated a lot of fans because the team invested the No. 43 overall pick in the second round on this young man. The Jets have boasted this offseason that this is an all-in season and right now is what’s most important, not the future.

That would seem on the surface to be a conflicting strategy based on the team’s actions. Gang Green’s top two picks in April’s draft don’t appear to be right now players.

Will McDonald was added to a very deep defensive line rotation and is set to be a rotational player this season. Then last week Tippmann wasn’t even considered a serious candidate to compete for a starting gig let alone win one.

However, McDonald continued to impress in the Browns game. He unleashed an incredible spin move that you don’t typically see from rookies.

Similarly, for Tippmann, his path during his rookie season just took a dramatic turn after the Browns game.

Nick Faria of amNewYork said Tippmann was running with the second team on Sunday August 6 in practice.

Joe Tippmann with the second team 🚨🚨🚨 Another big run as well. #Jets — Nick Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) August 6, 2023

I guess the moral of this story is maybe we shouldn’t base strong opinions on a series of padded and non-padded practices and evaluate things based on how these players actually perform on the football field? Perhaps I’m bringing too much logic to the table with that one.