The New York Jets were dealt another massive injury blow heading into its bye week.

Rich Cimini of ESPN joined Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show” this week and delivered some grim news on rookie offensive lineman Joe Tippmann.

“Look Joe Tippmann is going to be out. They [the Jets] haven’t officially said what it is [but] I was told, when you hear thigh you’re thinking he got a knee to the thigh, I’m hearing this is a quadriceps injury,” Cimini revealed. “[Specifically] to the quadriceps tendon and the gist I get is that it could be a lengthy period of out.”

Yikes this doesn’t sound good… Rich Cimini of ESPN told @JakeAsman that #Jets rookie OL Joe Tippmann ‘is going to be out’ & it could be a ‘lengthy’ absence with a ‘quadriceps tendon’ injury + could lead to GM Joe Douglas acquiring a guard at the #NFL trade deadline 🎥… pic.twitter.com/9j269DDJtM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 18, 2023

Tippmann got hurt during the Week 6 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. He was originally listed as questionable to return, but he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Jets Losing Promising OL in a Continued Case of Bad Luck

The green and white selected Tippmann with the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of April’s draft.

The thought was he would eventually take the starting center gig away from Connor McGovern, but that never transpired during training camp. As a matter of fact, Tippmann appeared to be heading towards a redshirt year with how much trouble he had earning first team reps.

Eventually the hog molly showed the promise that made him such a high pick and he waited in the wings early in the year as a top reserve. The former Wisconsin product has appeared in all six games but has made four straight starts since entering the lineup in Week 3.

According to the Pro Football Focus grades, Tippmann has received a 63.8 overall, 45.2 pass block, and a 73.5 run block in 2023.

Although the unlucky injury bug struck again stopping Tippmann’s progress and unveiling a disturbing trend at the same time.

Rich Cimini of ESPN posted a column on Sunday October 15 highlighting the rash of injuries that any offensive linemen that general manager Joe Douglas has selected in the draft has suffered.

“Four of the six linemen drafted by Douglas have suffered at least one season-ending injury,” Cimini explained. He said the only draft pick that hadn’t been hit with an injury was Tippmann but a few hours later that fun fact changed against the Eagles with him going down.

Insider Says Jets Need to Get an OL at the NFL Trade Deadline

With Tippmann out, the Jets turned to veteran hog molly Wes Schweitzer at right guard.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal for $5 million to join the Jets this offseason as a swing offensive lineman that could fill multiple positions as a depth guy.

“They need a guard [ahead of the NFL trade deadline],” Cimini exclaimed on “The Jake Asman Show.” “That is Joe Douglas’ homework assignment during this bye week is to come up with a guard.”

Schweitzer will plug into the starting lineup, but the depth chart is looking thin for the Jets heading into the rest of 2023.

“So now you’re down to what Schweitzer and [Laken] Tomlinson as your two guards. So they have to bring in a guard. They just brought in Dennis Kelley, the [offensive] tackle, but he’s on the practice squad and he’s basically just a tackle. So, I can see Joe Douglas trying to get a guard in here.”