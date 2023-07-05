Jets Could Sign Former Browns DB in Free Agency

The New York Jets could use some more depth in the defensive backfield.

Joe Caporoso of “Badlands” said in a column posted on Sunday, July 2 that he is “worried” about the range at the safety position.

“Adrian Amos’ legs may be shot. Jordan Whitehead was a disappointment last year and Chuck Clark is sadly already out for the year. Tony Adams is not proven yet. Ashtyn Davis is still here. HOWEVER, Amos will be better than Lamarcus Joyner which should help Whitehead and it isn’t too late to also sign John Johnson.”

Johnson Could Add Missing Piece to Jets Defense

Johnson is 27 years of age and became an unrestricted free agent after the Cleveland Browns released him back on March 15.

The former Boston College product originally entered the league back in 2017 as the No. 91 overall pick in the third round.

Johnson made a name for himself with the Los Angeles Rams for his first four professional seasons.

During that span of time, Johnson appeared in 54 games and made 48 starts. He proved wildly effective registering eight interceptions, totaling over 350 total tackles, and finished with 32 pass deflections.

In 2021 he reached unrestricted free agency for the very first time and cashed in big time with the Browns.

He signed a three-year deal for $33.7 million and it featured $24 million in total guarantees.

For whatever reason Johnson wasn’t able to find the same level of success in Cleveland that he achieved in LA.

He started in 32 out of 32 games, and recorded four interceptions, but the analytics went downhill.

Johnson had a 62.8 overall grade from PFF in 2022 on the Browns. During his final season with the Rams, he had an impressive 85.6 overall grade.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report labeled Johnson as a top “bargain bin free agent” who could help an NFL team in 2023.

“He could still be a solid contributor in the right system,” Kay explained in a column posted on July 4. “Still just 27 years old, the Boston College product’s best years may yet be ahead of him.”

Jets Could Add More Depth

When the Jets initially signed Amos as a free agent back on June 13 it was viewed as a depth move. With the knowledge we had at the time of signing, he would be a rotational piece with Chuck Clark and Jordan Whitehead.

However we found out a few hours later that Amos wasn’t brought in as depth, but instead as a direct replacement for Clark who suffered a serious injury.

There are still a lot of people, like Caporoso, that have issues with the Jets’ depth at the safety position.

Johnson has been hanging around on the open market for over four months and still hasn’t found an NFL home.

He could join the Jets on the dirt cheap for a season so he can rebuild his value ahead of free agency in 2024.

Johnson might not be one of the best safeties in football, but what he does bring to the table is “playmaking” ability according to Kay.

“He’s capable in both coverage—allowing a completion rate of just 55.1 percent when targeted last year—and as a tackler, evidenced by his 512 tackles in six seasons,” Kay said.

One of the big areas of concern for the Jets this offseason was creating more turnovers on the defensive side of the ball. Johnson has proven to be quite adept in that area and the Jets would be smart to add someone like that to the room.