Analyst Pushes Jets to Give Freak Athlete ‘a Shot’ This Season

The New York Jets were dealt a tough blow ahead of their bye week.

Former first-rounder, Sheldon Rankins, had suffered a serious elbow injury that’ll put him on the shelf for the foreseeable future. While he didn’t get much recognition from the national media, Rankins has been in the midst of a breakout season.

Now the Jets must make a roster decision on where they go from here with Rankins out of the picture.

Jonathan Marshall Deserves His Shot With the Jets

Jets pre and post-game host for SNY, Connor Rogers, joined me on my podcast and gave his take on who should replace Rankins in the lineup:

“The draft guy in me would love to see Jonathan Marshall get a shot. He is a freak athlete and he flashed over the summer let’s not forget he had some moments.”

The former Arkansas product currently resides on the Jets’ practice squad and could be a call-up option with Rankins’ injury.

He originally entered the NFL as the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. Marshall was described as an athletic freak coming out of college that had all the traits to turn into an interesting player if he landed with the right coaching staff.

Marshall’s rookie season was essentially a redshirt campaign where he only appeared in four games and played a total of 76 defensive snaps.

Although with all of the movement on the defensive line this offseason, it appeared Marshall had a clear path to playing time.

As Rogers mentioned during the interview, Marshall throughout training camp and in the preseason showed flashes. Unfortunately because of the numbers game, he didn’t make the final 53, but Marshall has been biding his time patiently on the practice squad.

Now may be the perfect time to see what you have in the youngster with the Rankins injury.

