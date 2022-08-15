This is the start of many tough weeks in the NFL as cutdown day has arrived.

A longtime former member of the New York Jets, Jordan Jenkins, was not immune as he received his walking papers from the Houston Texans according to the NFL’s transaction report.

Texans terminated contracts of Jordan Jenkins and Chad Beebe — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2022

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

A Tip of the Cap

Play

Video Video related to longtime jets fan-favorite gets dumped: ‘contract terminated’ 2022-08-15T19:25:19-04:00

Initially, you might think it was pretty disrespectful of the Texans to dump such a proven commodity like Jenkins during the very first roster cuts.

However, they are in all actuality trying to do him a solid.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network by cutting him at their first opportunity they are actually giving him “a chance to catch on with another team.” He had been on the PUP (physically unable to perform list) due to a troublesome calf injury.

Texans cutting veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins, who had been on physically unable to perform list with a strained calf injury, per a league source Gives him a chance to catch on with another team with timing of the injury. Health has improved. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2022

Prior to joining the Texans back in 2021, the former Georgia Bulldog spent the first five years of his career with the Jets.

He initially entered the league as the No. 83 overall pick in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft.

While he was never considered one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Jenkins was a steadying force on the Gang Green defense:

22.5 sacks

Seven forced fumbles

Five fumble recoveries

Over 209 total tackles

Now one of the most successful mid-round Jets draft choices of the last decade will have to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

Pass Rush Is King

Play

Video Video related to longtime jets fan-favorite gets dumped: ‘contract terminated’ 2022-08-15T19:25:19-04:00

Jenkins is a good reminder of what times were like in the past. He wasn’t ever a double-digit sack guy, but damn it he could get to the quarterback.

Here is a stat, the Jets haven’t had more than 40 team sacks in a season since 2014 per Jets X-Factor.

Now whether or not they have a singular pass rusher that takes over games is to be determined. Muhammad Wilkerson was the last double-digit sack guy (2015), so it has been a while.

The thing we do know is there are plenty of candidates to make some noise in 2022. Even if that top billing season doesn’t happen there are easily seven plus guys on the roster who could notch between five and eight sacks a piece.

The last time I checked a death by a thousand paper cuts is still death. If Gang Green opts for the razor blades and lemon juice approach, that kind of gradual wear-and-tear during a game should yield the same results.

There is an argument every year about the chicken or the egg when talking the talk about defense. Does a great secondary or a great pass rush help more?

The Jets potentially have both, but as with anything the proof will be in the pudding. That level of competency should set a nice floor though that should immediately benefit the offense in a variety of ways.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets Holding up Trade Calls With Teams: ‘Something Is Going On’