Jets Pushed to Cut $14.5M Starter, Use Money to Trade for Star

Every time a really good player becomes available, New York Jets’ social media tries to figure out a way how they can acquire that player.

That was once again the case on Friday, April 14.

Adam Schefter of ESPN set social media ablaze when he tweeted that Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has now “requested” a trade.

Cardinals’ Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker now has requested that Arizona trade him, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

The Jet Press suggested on Twitter that the team could “release” veteran Jordan Whitehead and then “replace him with Baker.”

Release Whitehead and replace him with Baker. Not exactly the type of safety the #Jets need, but he’s a star player. Jets could use some more star players at any position. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) April 14, 2023

Exploring the Possibility of a Wild Jets Switch at Safety

Whitehead has one year left on his $14.5 million contract. If the Jets cut him they could save over $7.5 million on the cap.

In theory with those new savings, the Jets could then acquire a certain disgruntled Cardinals safety via trade.

According to Field Yates of ESPN if a team were to trade for Baker they’d owe him $13.096 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.

If a team were to trade for Budda Baker, here is what he is currently owed on his contract: 2023: $13.096M

2024: $14.2M Baker is one of the more unique defensive players in the league given his versatility and on-ball production. https://t.co/59wKQDRam9 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 14, 2023

Whitehead is coming off a down year with the Jets in 2022. According to the Pro Football Focus grades, the former Pittsburgh product regressed in every single category from 2021 to 2022:

66.1 overall

59.4 run defense

51.7 pass rush

70.6 coverage

The Jets protected themselves from that possibility by building an out in the contract this offseason. So far the team has chosen not to exercise it, but there is a lot of time left in the offseason.

Budda Baker on the other hand is coming off of a career season. According to those same Pro Football Focus grades, the former Washington product improved in every single category from 2021 to 2022:

73.7 overall

80.2 run defense

59.0 pass rush

69.1 coverage

A Few Potential Problems With Jets-Budda Baker Marriage

Shortly after Schefter shared that Baker requested a trade from the Cardinals, he shared an additional update that could change everything.

According to a team source Baker “informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety.”

Team source: Budda Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2023

People have interpreted this in different ways on social media.

On one hand, it appears that Baker demanded to receive a top-market salary from the Cardinals. However, if you parse the words it sounds like Budda wants out of Arizona or the only way he will stay is if they made him the highest-paid safety.