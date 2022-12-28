Josh Allen Took Shot at Jets, Zach Wilson in Recruitment Text to $120M Star

So that explains how that came to fruition.

This past offseason the Buffalo Bills successfully lured superstar Von Miller during free agency. It was a monster six-year deal for $120 million and gave the eight-time Pro Bowler a chance to win another ring.

However, part of the recruiting pitch to get Miller to New York included a brutal shot at their AFC East rivals the New York Jets.

Kalyn Kahler wrote an article for The Athletic this week revealing the behind-the-scenes of Josh Allen’s recruiting pitch to Miller. Matt Barkley, the Bills’ backup quarterback, told Kahler that Allen sent a “three-line-text” to Miller during the free agency pitch:

“You get to play these guys six times a year,” Barkley said via The Athletic. “Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don’t know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch.”

