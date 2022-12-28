Josh Allen Took Shot at Jets, Zach Wilson in Recruitment Text to $120M Star

Josh Allen, Zach Wilson

Getty Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen chatting up New York Jets QB Zach Wilson ahead of an NFL game.

So that explains how that came to fruition.

This past offseason the Buffalo Bills successfully lured superstar Von Miller during free agency. It was a monster six-year deal for $120 million and gave the eight-time Pro Bowler a chance to win another ring.

However, part of the recruiting pitch to get Miller to New York included a brutal shot at their AFC East rivals the New York Jets.

Kalyn Kahler wrote an article for The Athletic this week revealing the behind-the-scenes of Josh Allen’s recruiting pitch to Miller. Matt Barkley, the Bills’ backup quarterback, told Kahler that Allen sent a “three-line-text” to Miller during the free agency pitch:

“You get to play these guys six times a year,” Barkley said via The Athletic. “Have at it. Why would you not want to come? I don’t know if that sold him or not, but it was a heavy pitch.”

 

 

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.

