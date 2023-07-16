Boy Green Daily: Which Star Would You Prefer Lands With the Jets?

Play

Welcome to Heavy on Jets’ “Boy Green Daily”! In today’s edition, we’ll be debating which running back the New York Jets should pursue this offseason: Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders or Dalvin Cook previously of the Minnesota Vikings. Our guest on the “Boy Green Daily” live show will be YOU the fans. We’re streaming live right here at 7:30 a.m. ET. If you miss the live show, you can watch the replay in the video player above.

It’s time to rev your Jet engines baby!

Jets’ Flight Itinerary

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report boldly predicted that the Jets would execute a sign-and-trade with the Raiders to land Jacobs.

The NewYorkJets.com staff answered what will be the team’s most “intriguing” position battle during training camp.

The Jets’ nearly pulled off a crazy poaching of the Philadelphia Eagles roster this offseason. All of the juicy rumor details you can find by clicking the link here.

Social Post of the Day

Aaron Rodgers has technically been a Jets since April 26 when the Green Bay Packers agreed to trade him to New York.

However, he might have officially become a Jet on Saturday, July 15 when he did the J-E-T-S, JETS, JETS, JETS chant during a celebrity golf outing.

Aaron Rodgers is now officially a New York Jet. 😅 J-E-T-S, JETS! JETS! JETS! @nyjets pic.twitter.com/WCvUGnDBKy — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 15, 2023

ICYMI

Did you know that we are running a Jets 2023 schedule prediction contest here at Heavy?

Well, now you know! It’s very simple to enter, simply click this link and scroll down to the comment section at the bottom of the article and submit your predictions for how the Jets season will play out before it does!

Don’t just submit a record, tell us which games you believe they’ll lose and which games you think they will win.

If you predict it exactly correctly you will automatically win a massive Jets prize pack highlighted by a Jets jersey of your choice along with some other cool prizes. If you get the record correct and no one nails the order we’ll do a random draw to select our winner among those who were correct!

You must have your predictions submitted prior to the start of Week 1 on Thursday, September 7. Don’t waste any more time; do it right now!

33 Jets fans have entered the contest thus far, the more the merrier!

Social Media Poll of the Day

If you had the choice between both running backs, which would you prefer the Jets ended up with? Jacobs or Cook?

Make sure you vote in our Twitter poll above and then share your thoughts in the comment section below to explain yourselves!