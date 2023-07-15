Bold Trade Proposal Sees Jets Acquire All-Pro for Discount

The New York Jets might have another path to land a talented running back this offseason.

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently made a “bold” trade prediction that could take place during training camp.

New York Jets receive: running back Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders: Day 2 pick (second or third rounder)

“If the Jets miss out on [Dalvin] Cook, they can pivot to Jacobs. Vegas could make its All-Pro running back available for a Day 2 pick, and Gang Green may be willing to meet that demand with the cap space ($22.7 million) to give him a short-term pay raise in a sign-and-trade scenario,” Moton explained in an article posted on July 11.

“Keep in mind that Jets running back Breece Hall’s status remains unclear as he recovers from a torn ACL. Also, New York is in win-now mode with 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the roster.”

Disgruntled Raiders Star Could Find New Home on East Coast

The 25-year-old technically doesn’t have a contract currently. Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year option prior to the 2022 season making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

However, the former Alabama standout delivered with everything on the line last year.

He led the league in rushing with 1,653 yards, scored 12 total touchdowns, and averaged 4.9 yards per clip.

Las Vegas slapped the franchise tag on Jacobs this offseason which prevented him from reaching the open market. However Jacobs to this point hasn’t signed the franchise tag tender.

Jacobs has skipped all of the offseason programs to date and he isn’t planning on reporting to camp “absent a new deal before Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline”, per Paloma Villicana.

Report: Josh Jacobs won't report to camp without a new deal. https://t.co/hNlWHtFaeN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 13, 2023

If the Jets traded for him, they would be under the same rules that the Raiders are. In other words, Monday’s franchise tag deadline means the Jets would have to agree to a long-term deal with Jacobs as part of the trade prior to that deadline.

If they didn’t, Jacobs would be a rental player that could only play on the one-year $10.09 million franchise tag for the Raiders or any other team in the NFL.

Jacobs Would Add Proven Juice to Jets Backfield

Hall looked spectacular through the first seven weeks of the 2022 season. However, there is no guarantee he will be the same player at the beginning of the 2023 campaign.

Can the Jets afford to be playing at a deficit at the running back position for a large portion of the season?

Moton noted in his argument for Bleacher Report that the Jets are all-in and anything that can increase their chances of winning a title they should consider.

In four seasons Jacobs has rushed for over 4,740 rushing yards, has scored 40 total touchdowns, and has displayed some intriguing prowess in the receiving game.

He led the league last year in rushing for Pete’s sake! Jacobs had a chip on his shoulder after the Raiders declined his fifth-year option. How big would that chip be if they shipped him off to another team after a historic campaign of that magnitude?

For a projected “Day 2” future draft pick price? That’s a massive discount for a proven player at just 25 years of age whose best football is still in front of him.

Sign me up.