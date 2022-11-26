Jets Send Strong Warning to Injured Bears QB Justin Fields

The New York Jets will start popular backup quarterback Mike White on Sunday. It’ll be his first start since Week 10 of last season.

Who will be starting for the Chicago Bears is still a mystery. They officially designated Justin Fields as questionable and he will be a true game-time decision.

Robert Saleh Sends Warning to Bears QB Justin Fields

On Friday, November 25, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked if he is expecting to see Fields on Sunday.

“We are preparing for him. If he plays, we will hit him. If he doesn’t play, we will do our best to hit the next guy.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they’re preparing for #Bears QB Justin Fields (@justnfields), ‘if he plays, we’ll hit him’ + ‘if he doesn’t play, we’ll do our best to hit the next guy’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight #DaBears pic.twitter.com/lC5PQ1K9Of — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 26, 2022

The former Ohio State product has been limited in practice all week due to a separated shoulder he suffered versus the Atlanta Falcons last week.

After a slow start to the season, Fields has been lighting the NFL world on fire with his ability in the passing game and in the running game.

Specifically, over the last three weeks, Fields has carried the rock 46 times and has registered double-digit carries in each of those games.

410 rushing yards

Four rushing touchdowns

Averaged 9.3 rushing yards per attempt

Although with his shoulder compromised it is unlikely even if he plays that Fields will be able to sustain this level of production on the ground.

A Jets Family Reunion Is on the Horizon

With Fields unlikely to play that would set up a juicy revenge game angle with former Jets starting quarterback Trevor Siemian.

He is the only other quarterback on Chicago’s roster. Siemian hasn’t started a game since the 2021 season when he was on the New Orleans Saints.

Back during the 2019 offseason, the former Northwestern product signed on to be a backup quarterback for the Jets.

Due to a bout of mononucleosis (no that isn’t a joke) he was forced into the starting lineup on Monday Night Football versus the Cleveland Browns.

Siemian only attempted six passes before he suffered a gruesome ankle injury where he tore several ligaments. The next day it was confirmed he would be out for the entire season.

Fields is a dynamic athlete that you have to be mindful of as a defender because he can always take off to run. You won’t have those same concerns with Siemian as he is a pocket passer.

Saleh gave a warning to Fields or whoever steps in his place that the plan is to hit them early and often.

He wasn’t kidding. The Jets have 32 sacks on the season led by Quinnen Williams who already has eight (that is a new career high with seven games left to play in 2022).

While on the other side of the coin, the Bears have allowed 3.6 sacks per game this season which leads the league, per Team Rankings.

According to the latest odds in Vegas, the Jets are a six-point favorite at home. ESPN FPI (football power index) gives Gang Green a 57.3 percent chance at victory on Sunday.