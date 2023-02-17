A wild new trade proposal could shake up the NFL landscape this offseason.

George Chahrouri of Pro Football Focus executed a blockbuster deal in his mock draft simulator on Thursday, February 16.

Chicago Bears receive: wide receiver Elijah Moore, a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2023 second-rounder (No. 43 overall), a 2024 first-rounder, and a 2024 second rounder

New York Jets receive: quarterback Justin Fields

Good morning to the Bears and Jets fanshttps://t.co/XYC81451El pic.twitter.com/vJrClLlOrc — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) February 16, 2023

A Few Holes in This Proposed Jets-Bears Trade

Play

Video Video related to crazy trade proposal delivers $18 million qb to jets for massive haul 2023-02-17T07:51:30-05:00

This trade sounds fantastic for the Bears, I’m not sure it sounds as great for the Jets.

In this proposed scenario the Bears would land a brand new QB1 in Bryce Young out of Alabama with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round.

If they then tried to trade Fields after selecting Young, they wouldn’t be in a high-leverage position. Everyone in the NFL would know that Fields isn’t long for Chicago, which would decrease his trade value.

We saw this exact situation play out during the 2019 NFL draft. The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick and later on draft weekend they shipped away their other former first-round pick quarterback.

When Josh Rosen was shipped off to the Miami Dolphins, the Cardinals only received a second and a fifth-round pick for his services.

While Fields has shown more than Rosen did to start their NFL careers, the point still stands.

The former Ohio State product still has at least two years left on his $18.8 million rookie contract. This past season Fields was dynamic when running with the football. He ran the ball 160 times for over 1,143 rushing yards and he scored eight touchdowns on the ground.

Fields numbers through the air in 2022 weren’t anywhere near as dynamic. He only completed 60.4 percent of his passes, had a 17 touchdown to 11 interception ratio, and threw for just 2,242 passing yards.

Fields is only 23 years of age and he will turn 24 before the start of the 2023 season.

Social Media Strongly Reacts to This Massive Trade Idea

This Twitter trade sparked some intense reactions on social media. One fan said that this has to be the “worst mock trade I’ve probably ever seen. Trash.”

This gotta be the worst mock trade I’ve probably ever seen. Trash💀 https://t.co/5gpreZZCaG — Julian🐺🥀 (@VegaJD_) February 17, 2023

One fan said “Fields won’t be a Jet” and he’s probably right. Could general manager Joe Douglas actually trade for a guy that he originally passed on? That would be an incredibly tough look.

Fields wont be a jet lol https://t.co/St5KZF7rde — firethibs (@breecehaIIfan) February 16, 2023

“Holy f*** this is bad,” was the response from one fan.

Holy fuck this is bad!! https://t.co/8HwtB7Ut91 — MJM (@NYJets_MikeyJ) February 16, 2023

David Wyatt-Hupton who covers the Jets said simply that, “drugs are bad people. Real bad.”

😂😂😂 Drugs are bad people. Real bad. https://t.co/0mrxb3ZVjK — David Wyatt-Hupton (@DWyattHupton) February 16, 2023

Another fan warned that if the Jets gave up this record-breaking haul for Fields he “might go into a coma.”

If the Jets gave up two 1sts, two 2nds, and Elijah Moore for Justin Fields I might go into a coma https://t.co/mZvSw0O6cu — Matt Heiniger (@HeinigeronSport) February 16, 2023

Play Like A Jet used a popular GIF to say, “yeah that’s gonna be a no from me, dawg.”

Elijah Moore, Two firsts AND Two seconds for Justin Fields? https://t.co/i7DnAqPoSA pic.twitter.com/1UNSKooKUq — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) February 16, 2023

Well, at least one person thought it was a “good trade.”

The Jets have been pretty open this offseason that they want to secure a proven veteran quarterback with a track record of success. Despite how tantalizing of an athlete Fields is, it would be pretty surprising if the Jets pulled the trigger on him as their big QB acquisition this offseason.