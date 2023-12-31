Jets Rumors: Insider Hints NY ‘Might Make a Play’ at Justin Fields

The New York Jets could go outside the box to fill the QB2 void this offseason.

NFL Insider Benjamin Allbright said on X previously Twitter, “I heard a rumor that the Jets might make a play for him [Justin Fields] to backup Aaron Rodgers next year.”

Bears Could Make Fields Available via Trade This Offseason

On Sunday, December 31 the Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. That selection originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers but that was dealt away as part of the blockbuster deal last March between the two teams.

Now the Bears must decide what they are going to do at the top of the draft.

They could hold onto Fields and trade away the No. 1 pick for a package of assets. Or the team could decide to trade away Fields and start over with a brand new quarterback with the top pick.

Fields, 24, has one year left on his rookie contract through the 2024 season. However, the Bears, or whichever team he potentially gets traded to, will have to decide on his fifth-year option in May.

The problem is Fields has shown flashes of brilliance but also some troubling signs.

Fields has thrown 30 interceptions and has fumbled 37 times in three seasons with the Bears. Despite the alarming amount of turnovers, Fields has had a propensity for scoring. He has 40 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns during his NFL career to date.

Some Holes in a Potential Fields-Jets 2024 Partnership

The Jets need a new backup quarterback next season and Fields would certainly be a tantalizing option. However, there seem to be some significant plot holes in this dream becoming a reality.

Jets analyst Scott Mason, “Play Like A Jet”, explained several reasons why this trade won’t be happening this offseason.

“There’s 1000 reasons it’s stupid. Not the least of which is the fact that multiple teams will want him as a starter. And the price to acquire isn’t going to be cheap. They’d also have to pick up the 5th yr option in March & commit to $20 million in 2025. It’s not happening.”

Mason continued debating with a fan on social media about the pros and cons of such a move. He reiterated that, “Fields isn’t coming here to be a backup when he can start in multiple places. [The] Jets aren’t giving up multiple premium picks for him. They’re not committing to $20 [million] in 2025. They will sign a cheap vet & maybe draft somebody on day 3.”

Another reason it wouldn’t make sense is become of the potential egg that would be on general manager Joe Douglas’ face. Why would he trade for a guy he just could’ve selected outright when he held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said, “The Justin Fields to the Jets thing doesn’t make sense on so many levels. Would be shocked if it happened. Shocked.”

Jets content creator Matt O’Leary bluntly said, “0.0% chance Joe Douglas trades for Justin Fields.”

A Jets fan explained that he would be all for getting Fields, “to sit behind Rodgers for a year and then move forward with Fields. But the Jets don’t have the draft capital to make that move make sense. It ain’t happening.”