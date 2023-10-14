Jets Lose Team Captain to Injury Requiring Surgery Ahead of Eagles Game

The New York Jets have lost one of its team captains ahead of its Week 6 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed on X previously Twitter that Justin Hardee “suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery” on Friday October 14.

Schefter said that injury is expected to sideline him for the next “4-to-6 weeks.” The veteran cornerback initially hurt the hamstring during the Week 5 contest versus the Denver Broncos but “aggravated it at practice” this week which required surgery.

Jets’ Pro-Bowl special teamer Justin Hardee suffered a hamstring injury that required surgery Friday and now is expected to sideline him 4-to-6 weeks, per sources. Hardee hurt it Sunday, aggravated it at practice, then underwent surgery and is expected to be placed on IR today. pic.twitter.com/6KBbFXwL1i — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2023

Hardee Will Be a Tremendous Loss for the Jets

The Jets officially ruled Hardee out for Week 6 on Friday with his hamstring injury, but he will be missing more time than that.

Schefter said Hardee will be placed on injured reserve which will force him to miss four games at a minimum.

The next four pack of games for the Jets include a home game against the Eagles, a road trip to play the New York Giants, a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and finally a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hardee would be eligible to return on November 19 in the second matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Although according to Schefter’s injury timeline, Hardee could miss games beyond his IR stint.

The 29-year-old made his first Pro Bowl last season for his prowess on special teams. Rich Cimini of ESPN said Hardee “plays on every punt and kickoff unit” and added that his absence “will be felt most on the punt-coverage unit” because he is widely regarded as “one of the top gunners in the league.”

Ahead of the 2023 season he was voted a team captain for the second consecutive year.

Will Parkinson, host of the “TOJ Podcast”, said he spoke with Hardee since his surgery and said everything was “successful and went well.” He told Parkinson that “he is feeling good and he can’t wait to be back better than ever.”

Spoke with Jets special teams ace/captain Justin Hardee and let me know his surgery went well and was successful, that he is feeling good and he can’t wait to be back better than ever — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) October 14, 2023

Jets Forced to Call an Audible at the Line of Scrimmage

As if losing Hardee wasn’t enough, the Jets will also be down another special team ace in Brandin Echols. Gang Green ruled him out ahead of the Philadelphia matchup on Friday.

That means the Jets will be down two of their top special teams’ players. Luckily the Jets have an ace in the hole in the form of wide receiver Irvin Charles.

He initially made the Jets’ 53-man roster because of his toughness, grit, and ability to play special teams. Although he was later transitioned to the practice squad.

This week he was brought back onto the 53-man roster and will likely keep his gig at a minimum while Hardee is away if not longer.

In Week 5 versus the Broncos, Charles was a practice squad elevation and immediately paid dividends.

On his first play in an NFL game, the talented youngster forced a fumble on a punt which resulted in a field goal for the Jets’ offense. Those were the first and only points that Gang Green has scored during the first quarter through the first five weeks of the season.