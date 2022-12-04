Jets Cornerback Publicly Called out by Vikings Star Justin Jefferson

A New York Jets cornerback got put on blast after a 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

DJ Reed was speaking with the media after the game and was asked how he thought he did against superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“I was in his s*** all game. He got that one route on me. I’m frustrated. I feel like I did a great job containing him, but it’s frustrating because I don’t want to give up a touchdown. I don’t want to be the reason my team loses.”

DJ Reed on covering Justin Jefferson: “I was in his shit all game. He got that one route on me.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/oFj7d9eqrZ — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) December 4, 2022

The former LSU star caught seven receptions for 45 yards and hauled in a critical touchdown in the fourth quarter with Reed in coverage.

The easiest play in football, throw it to Justin Jefferson for the touchdown.pic.twitter.com/sCNDgbbbAv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Claps Back at Jets CB DJ Reed

Shortly after Reed made that response to the media the video quickly got back to Jefferson who offered a response of his own.

“In what s***? You can’t talk having safety help. Call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1.”

In what shit😂😂You can’t talk having safety help…call me when yo coach trust you to go 1v1 https://t.co/RTC6crOe3k — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) December 5, 2022

Reed confirmed that he had safety help throughout the game in a response to Jefferson’s tweet:

“You are the best WR on your team. Yes, my safety was skating most of the day you were held in check tho but great win today.”

You are the best WR on your team.. Yes my safety was skating most of the day you were held in check tho but great win today✊🏾. — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) December 5, 2022

Justin Jefferson Ain’t the Reason Jets Lost to Vikings

Jefferson has actually had a few clunkers this year.

In four separate games, this season the former LSU star has had 48 or fewer receiving yards. Sunday was a rough day at the office and the Jets’ strategy worked of bottling him up.

However, if we are looking for reasons why this Jets team lost on Sunday look no further than the team’s lack of success in the red zone.

The Jets finished 1-of-6 in the red zone while on the other side of the coin the Vikings were 3-for-3. Gang Green lost by five points.

The #Jets were 1-for-6 in the red zone, the #Vikings were 3-for-3. #SKOL wins 27-22 over #TakeFlight. That was the difference in the game. Gosh darn Mike LaFleur man. Son of a gun. #NYJvsMIN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 4, 2022

That was the difference in the contest.

As an overall offense, the Jets really found ways throughout the game to produce. Gang Green finished with over 486 total yards and averaged 5.9 yards per play.

At one point in the game, the Jets were down 20-3 but they fought all the way back to have a chance to win.

However, once they got inside the opposing 20-yard line Mike LaFleur got too cute and the offense failed to execute.

While it’s a debbie downer to lose a game, especially like this when you had so many chances, there are positives to take away.

With the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers both losing this week and dropping their overall records to 6-6, the Jets remain firmly in the playoff picture.

If the postseason started today the Jets would be the No. 7 seed traveling to play the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs.

Also, consider LaFleur cooked up an offense that nearly generated 500 total yards offensively with a quarterback who was once the third-string backup this season.

Mike White is only under contract through the rest of this season, but if he can continue to produce like this the Jets will be a very fun team to watch down the stretch.