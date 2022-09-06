The New York Jets have arguably the best offensive line they’ve had in a decade on paper.

The key phrase in that sentence is “on paper.” As we have already witnessed this offseason injuries can change your theories really quickly and they certainly did when Mekhi Becton was lost for the season.

That last point reiterates why you can never have enough depth in the trenches. With that very thought in mind, the green and white were recently pushed to add some more beef upfront ahead of the 2022 season.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Some Much Needed Protection

Play

Video Video related to jets pushed to sign young ol for bargain bin price in free agency 2022-09-06T12:48:23-04:00

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently broke down the best free agent option for every team in the NFL.

For the Jets, he provided a name the fan base likely won’t be very familiar with.

Justin Skule, an offensive lineman formerly of the San Francisco 49ers. Cue the fans on social media immediately screaming who?!

The 25-year-old originally entered the league as the No. 183 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In his two seasons on the football field, Skule appeared in over 31 games and started in 12 of those contests.

Unfortunately last summer he suffered a torn ACL in practice and was placed on injured reserve. Skule remained on the 49ers roster through much of this summer before being released ahead of final roster cuts.

Knox explained why he would be a good fit for the Jets:

“The Jets just might be able to land a bargain by targeting Justin Skule. Still only 25, he has an intriguing combination of youth and experience. Skule would also likely be a budget-friendly option. New York has $6.5 million in cap space after restructuring CJ Mosley’s contract, but it probably isn’t looking to overpay for a backup lineman. While adding Skule wouldn’t excite the Jets fanbase, he’s an ideal fit in terms of need, scheme, and cap space.”

Scheme and Depth

Play

Antwan Staley previews Jets, Ravens + top storylines to watch Boy Green is joined by Antwan Staley who covers the New York Jets for the New York Daily News! Preview the Week 1 game between the Jets and the Baltimore Ravens + how you can hang out with us and party before the game! We have partnered with the Middle Initial Podcast to host a… 2022-09-06T09:05:43Z

On top of all those reasons, there is a familiarity between what the Jets on doing and what Skule learned during his three years with the 49ers.

Gang Green has been jokingly referenced as the east coast 49ers with all of their connective tissue including head coach Robert Saleh, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, and offensive line coach John Benton.

He spent two seasons with those guys in San Francisco before they all took jobs with the Jets in 2021. Now they could be reunited with the green and white.

The Jets have two capable starters right now in Duane Brown and George Fant, but the depth behind them leaves much to be desired.

Max Mitchell was the only backup offensive tackle on the roster prior to the Jets bringing back veteran Conor McDermott.

Mitchell is a completely unproven fourth-rounder out of Lousiana and McDermott candidly has performed poorly when given opportunities.

Knowing that the Jets are one injury away from either of those players being forced into playing time is scary, to say the least.

That could be all the motivation that is necessary to add a familiar face like Skule. He is still incredibly young, would come cheap, and has a ton of potential. That sounds like a Joe Douglas guy if I’ve ever heard of one.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert Saleh Went out of His Way to Hide Young Jets Standout