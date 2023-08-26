Jets Urged to Pull off Rare Double Trade Through Cardinals ‘Fire Sale’

The majority of the New York Jets roster is set heading into the 2023 regular season. However, there is still some tinkering general manager Joe Douglas could explore to improve the squad.

Jets content creator, “Buffalo Jet Fan” suggested on X previously Twitter, that the team should take advantage of an apparent “fire sale” happening with the Arizona Cardinals.

He suggested that the team should explore a pair of trades to bring in wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.

Fire sale in AZ. #Jets should bring in WR Marquise Brown and OT Kelvin Beachum. Brown would give the Jets a true #2 WR, allowing the depth chart to fall into place nicely. Beachum still playing at quality swing tackle level. Warren to IR. Mitchell develops as OT5. Can afford both — The Buffalo Jet Fan (@BuffaloJetFan) August 24, 2023

“Buffalo Jet Fan” said this would allow the team to put rookie offensive lineman Carter Warren on injured reserve, which would make 2023 a redshirt season. Then youngster Max Mitchell could continue to develop as “OT5” a little deeper in the rotation.

Jets Could Shore up 2 Key Spots With Pair of Deals

New York’s depth took a hit when veteran wide receiver Corey Davis surprisingly retired seemingly out of nowhere earlier this week.

CD was expected to be a key cog in the wideout rotation, and his sudden departure opens up plenty of reps. The Jets could promote from within to replace his loss, but that could be a risky play especially if another injury hits the wide receiver depth chart.

It would behoove the team to add a legitimate piece to the puzzle that could simultaneously bring juice and depth to this unit.

Brown would check off both of those boxes for the Jets. He is young, just turned 26 years of age in June, and would bring some elite speed to the table.

The former Oklahoma product runs a 4.32 40-yard dash and could help take the top off of an opposing defense. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which is the fifth-year option for $13.4 million.

Typically, NFL teams aren’t very fond of trading for rental players on expiring deals, but the Jets are in a unique position as a contender. They have proven they’re all-in on this 2023 season and this potential acquisition would only reiterate that point.

My partner in crime here at Heavy on Jets, Michael Obermuller explored a potential Beachum trade recently which you can read about here.

Cardinals ‘Fire Sale’ Narrative Seems to Have Some Truth to It

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Arizona is “stockpiling draft capital” after making several trades this week.

Cardinals added an extra first-round pick (HOU) and two third-round picks (HOU, TEN) during draft week in April, and now have added another fifth-round pick and seventh-round pick by trading Josh Jones and Isaiah Simmons today. Arizona stockpiling draft capital. https://t.co/xpQm6PLC7D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

The Cardinals traded veteran offensive tackle Josh Jones and a seventh-round draft choice to the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth rounder, per Schefter.

Trade compensation update: Cardinals are sending OT Josh Jones and a seventh-round pick to Houston for the Texans’ fifth-round pick, per sources. Cardinals and Texans keep making trades. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

Arizona also sent away former first rounder Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2024, per Schefter.

Trade: Isaiah Simmons is being traded from the Cardinals to the NY Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2024, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 24, 2023

Back on May 23, ESPN released its ESPN FPI projections for who would own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Arizona who has two first round selections were projected to land the top two picks. According to those odds, the Cardinals had an 18.2 percent and 12.7 percent chance to secure the top pick via their own and the Texans’ first rounder which they previously acquired.

The next closest team per those projections was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an 11.3 percent chance at the top pick.

Not much has changed over the last handful of months because according to Vegas Insider the Cardinals currently own the lowest over/under win total of any NFL team at 4.5 wins.

In other words, this team isn’t expected to be very good, so maybe trading off a few assets for future compensation wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. That could be something the Jets could take advantage of as a team on the opposite end of the spectrum.