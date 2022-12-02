Ex- Jets All-Pro Recruiting Super Bowl Champion QB to New York

The New York Jets might very well be in the quarterback market during the 2023 offseason.

With Zach Wilson being benched and no other quarterback currently under contract for next year, Gang Green will be forced to make a move, but what that move will be is still up for debate.

uStadium on Twitter posted a graphic with a question asking, “where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2023?”

Kerry Rhodes, who spent the first five years of his NFL career with Gang Green, commented under the post with a recruiting pitch:

“He should do the same thing as his predecessor and go to the Jets.”

There were seven teams listed as possibilities in the graphic including the Jets.

Kerry Rhodes Trying to Make Jets History Repeat Itself

The former second-team All-Pro was referencing the man Rodgers replaced in Green Bay, Brett Favre, as someone he should follow in his footsteps.

Once it became clear that the Packers were moving forward with Rodgers as their starting quarterback, the team decided to trade away Favre.

The Jets won the trade sweepstakes sending a conditional fourth-round draft choice in 2009 for the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

While things didn’t end well with the Jets at 9-7 and outside the playoffs, people often forget at one point during that magical 2008 season the Jets were 8-3 with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Heck Rhodes who is advocating for this move to happen was on that Jets team back in the day.

Rodgers and the Packers are in the middle of a terrible season that has clearly fallen short of expectations. There seems to be a waft in the air that the two sides could consider parting company this offseason which could present another unique trade situation to watch.

Aaron Rodgers Jets-Packers Trade Something to Watch

Rodgers just signed a monster three-year deal worth over $150 million. On the surface, that contract seems immovable but when you dive deeper into it, there is a path for a potential trade.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano explained the specific lingo in the contract:

“Technically [the deal] runs through 2026. But the 2025 and 2026 seasons are basically dummy years put in there for cap purposes, so really the deal is up after 2024. And the 2024 money doesn’t become guaranteed until the day after that year’s Super Bowl, so really the 2023 season is all they have to worry about navigating.”

Considering Rodgers is 39 years of age and his otherworldly contract, it’s hard to determine proper value in trade compensation heading back to Green Bay.

However, the Jets owe it to themselves to make the call to see what it would take. This roster features a championship-level defense, a slew of young players on both sides of the ball, and an opportunity to end their Super Bowl drought.

As long as the cost isn’t franchise-crippling the Jets need to aggressively pursue this potential trade. The one thing that is holding this team back from being a true contender is a game-changing quarterback.

The Jets are on the early side of their winning window, but you never know how long they will last so you can’t get complacent.