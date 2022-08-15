Jets Release Promising Wide Receiver After Latest Signing

The New York Jets made a series of roster moves on Monday, August 15.

Duane Brown has officially signed his two-year contract with Gang Green. In a corresponding move they cut bait on wide receiver Keshunn Abram, the team announced on social media.

Finally in the Fold

It took a while, apparently due to some family issues according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, but Brown has signed his contract with the Jets.

We found out on Sunday that he will be staying at left tackle, where he has spent the last 14 years of his NFL career.

With that George Fant will be flipping back to right tackle for the 2022 season.

He arrived for practice on Monday, August 15, although he will take some time to assimilate himself back onto an NFL roster. Head coach Robert Saleh typically requires a few days of conditioning and likes to play things slow.

Although he can occasionally be surprised by the shape someone shows up in. Look no further than Kwon Alexander who almost skipped the entire layover and immediately worked his way into the lineup.

Saleh said he wouldn’t be surprised if Brown “laughs off” their conditioning tests and gets right to work.

This was a necessary addition to the puzzle with Mekhi Becton likely being out for the season with the fractured kneecap. Now Zach Wilson or whichever quarterback could be under center for Week 1 will be protected with the best possible options.

A Tough Watch All Offseason

In a corresponding move, the Jets had to dump one of their young wideouts.

Abram was one of many talented undrafted free agents that joined the squad following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Jets went out of their way to revamp the room over the last two years and that didn’t cause them to get complacent when they rounded things out ahead of training camp.

Abram made some real plays in camp, perhaps none more spectacular than his highlight reel catch from quarterback Mike White.

The former Kent State product sprinted to the sideline, caught the ball, and had the wherewithal to make sure he kept his two feet in bounds.

The former Kent State product sprinted to the sideline, caught the ball, and had the wherewithal to make sure he kept his two feet in bounds.

He went with a popular technique that kids in the business like to call, “toe drag swag.”

It is a technique often employed where you plant your first foot and then you use your trailing second foot to drag and kick up those pellets on the turf.

It looked spectacular and highlighted a really nice camp for the young man.

Unfortunately, the position was always a numbers game and it was inevitable that the chopping block was going to be active at wide receiver with some of the newcomers. Abram may be the first, but he certainly won’t be the last to hear his name called.

