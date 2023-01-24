Jets Interested in Bringing Back Former Coach: Report

The New York Jets could pull off a surprising family reunion this offseason on the coaching staff.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed in his column on Tuesday, January 24 “I also know that many in the Jets building are fond of Kevin Patullo, who was the quarterbacks coach there in 2015-16.”

Patullo is one of the people the Jets have already interviewed for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Kevin Patullo Could Provide the Perfect Answer to Jets Issues

The 41-year-old has been coaching football since 2003.

During that 19-year run, he has been with three different colleges and six different NFL teams.

Most recently Patullo has been working with the Philadelphia Eagles as their pass game coordinator.

The Eagles secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season with a 14-3 record and are set to compete in the NFC Championship game on the back of a record-breaking offense.

Prior to that, he had a stint for two seasons with the Jets from 2015 through 2016 as their quarterbacks coach.

That first year was one of the best offensive seasons in Jets franchise history.

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 3,905 passing yards (second most in team history) and tossed 31 touchdown passes (most in team history).

Even beyond the quarterback position the Jets had a pair of 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.