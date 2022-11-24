2-Time NFL MVP Volunteers to Mentor Jets QB Zach Wilson Amid Struggles

The New York Jets have benched Zach Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Head coach Robert Saleh officially announced the decision during his Wednesday, November 23 presser with the media. In his stead, Mike White will assume the QB1 role with veteran Joe Flacco filling in as his backup on Sunday versus the Chicago Bears.

Coach Saleh announces that QB Mike White will start Sunday vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/JiXTlWKu2r — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

Despite the demotion, Saleh said this is simply a “reset” for the second-year passer and the plan is to get him back on the field at some point during the 2022 season.

Kurt Warner Can Help Jets QB Zach Wilson Get Back on Track

With Wilson set to be a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career, he now has to take a long hard look in the mirror.

The Jets organization is hoping this time away can help Wilson “reconnect with” the fundamentals. Saleh thought it would be unfair for Wilson to work on these issues while simultaneously preparing for an NFL opponent.

HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: He's capable of so much more than he's playing at. His issues are fixable. He just needs a reset. He has to reconnect with these fundamentals. We haven't wavered that we think he is going to be the future of this franchise.#CHIvsNYJ — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) November 23, 2022

Someone that could help him reset and get back on track is someone who has been in his shoes before.

That led NY Jets Situation Report on Twitter to publically ask for the professional help of former 12-year NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.

“Bring in Warner to be the quarterback coach and offensive assistant. That man operated the greatest show on turf. Has a high IQ. And teaches concepts on his YouTube channel that seem to really simplify offensive scheme. Maybe Zach needs a voice to help him slow down the game.”

With the power of the internet not only did Warner see this public plea, but he responded to it:

“I’m easy to find!”

Im easy to find! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 23, 2022

Kurt Warner Has Been in Zach Wilson’s Exact Shoes

Everyone knows the accolades of Kurt Warner.

A two-time NFL MVP. Super Bowl champion. Four-time Pro Bowler.

What people may not know is Warner fell on his face during his first attempt at the NFL. He went undrafted in 1994 and got an invite to try out for the Green Bay Packers.

After failing to impress in the big leagues the former Northern Iowa product got a job stocking shelves at a local grocery store. Warner later got a chance in the Indoor Football League and went through some more trials and tribulations.

Eventually, he would get another whack at the pinata with the then St. Louis Rams, and of course, the rest is history.

Saleh even specifically referenced Warner’s incredible comeback story as a source of inspiration for Wilson as he enters this tough chapter of his career.

Robert Saleh said he's talked to people he's close with about Geno Smith and how he was able to turn his career around (as it relates to Zach Wilson). Also used Kurt Warner as an example of someone who had to reset his career. #jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 23, 2022

Warner would be the perfect person to counsel Wilson and try to help him get his career back on track. Saleh was adamant that this demotion for Wilson isn’t the “nail in the coffin” or the end of his Jets career.

However unless Wilson is able to take this time away seriously, it could prove to be the end of his days as the starting quarterback in New York.

Warner knows what it takes to not only be a professional quarterback but a good one at that. Wilson is obviously talented but he has been getting away from the basic fundamentals that allow quarterbacks to hit targets accurately and consistently.

When you watch his film, it looks like Wilson has seen too many YouTube highlights of Patrick Mahomes throwing off his back leg and he’s trying to replicate it. There’s only one Mahomes and Wilson can’t get lazy with those mechanics or he will never be able to achieve the consistency required to be a starter at the NFL level.

The Jets still believe in him and think he can reach that ceiling, but he will need some time to marinate behind the scenes. Perhaps Warner can be a mentor that can help him accelerate that learning process.