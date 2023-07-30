Jets Lose Starter, Team Leader Coming off Career Year to AFC Squad: Report

The dream is officially over for New York Jets fans.

Free agent veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has agreed to a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN was first on the news and also shared that this potential deal is “pending [a successful] physical.”

Jets Fans K-9 Hopes Come to a Screeching Halt

Alexander only spent one season with the Jets last year, but he quickly developed a connection with the fan base.

He was emotional, a team leader, and wasn’t afraid to deliver a big hit when called upon. Alexander signed with the team in late July and the deal became official in early August.

Despite joining the team so late, Alexander affectionately known by his nickname K-9, a tip of the cap to his name, and No. 9 jersey number, quickly ascended the depth chart.

He showed up in ridiculously good physical shape and had a prior history with head coach Robert Saleh from their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Alexander appeared in all 17 games in 2022, which marked the first time he has played a full season since 2016.

This offseason Jets fans on social media begged the team to sign him to a deal. Publically the Jets never truly shut the door, but the longer the process took the more unlikely it seemed.

There was some late hope after Aaron Rodgers signed a new deal with the Jets in which he took a $30 million-plus pay cut that there’d be enough room for Alexander on the squad.

However, that didn’t come to fruition.

Jets Are Moving Forward With a New Name on Defense

It became clear during the offseason that Jets fans wanted Alexander back more than the team did.

One of the reasons for that is the team’s strong belief in third-year linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

He had a few sparse opportunities last season, but the Jets believe he can take the next step with more chances.

Technically speaking the Jets operate with a 4-3 defense. That means there are four defensive linemen and three linebackers on the field.

However, in the modern NFL, the Jets play more nickel defense which means often that third linebacker is replaced by slot cornerback Michael Carter II.

For instance, Alexander appeared in all 17 games and made 12 starts for the Jets in 2022. However, he only participated in 49 percent of the defensive snaps.

In other words, he wasn’t truly a full-time starter and neither will Sherwood in 2023. Although the important thing that third linebacker provided was security.

CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams are an exciting starting linebacker tandem. Although if one of them were to go down because of injury, the Jets have a ton of inexperience behind those players.

That was a big reason fans were so high on bringing Alexander back. Not necessarily for his starting prowess but as a break-the-glass emergency option that would be more proven than some of the other linebackers on the team.

Last season the Jets were very healthy on the defensive side of the ball and they have to hope that continues going into next year. If not we could be seeing a lot more of Sherwood on the football field.