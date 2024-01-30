Proposed Jets Trade Would Send $40 Million Starter to Dolphins

The New York Jets could hit the eject button this offseason on a disappointing player.

The Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department proposed a “hypothetical trade” that would feature a rare intradivision deal.

Miami Dolphins receive: offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson

New York Jets receive: a 2024 sixth-round pick

“The Jets might be hurting for offensive linemen, but they also have to know that Laken Tomlinson has not lived up to the massive contract they have signed him to. Tomlinson thrived with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was ranked 52nd among all guards and gave up seven sacks with the Jets this season, per PFF,” the B/R staff explained.

“New York could cut $8.1 million in space and get out of a contract that would make him the fifth-highest-paid guard in the league. Tomlinson would get to return to a similar offense to the one he played like a Pro Bowler in.”

Tomlinson Is on the Jets Chopping Block This Offseason

I’ve spoken to multiple team insiders over the past couple of weeks who have confirmed Tomlinson is a potential cap casualty in 2024.

Tomlinson, 31, is entering the last year of his $40 million contract. If the Jets cut bait they could save $8.1 million in cap space. The team would also have to eat a $10.7 million dead cap charge.

In his first two years with the team, Tomlinson has been available appearing in 34 out of 34 possible games. That is more than you can say for the rest of the Jets’ offensive linemen.

The best ability is availability and Tomlinson has that in spades. However, his play has regressed since signing a big-money free-agency deal.

In 2021, Tomlinson made the Pro Bowl with the 49ers. He earned terrific grades from Pro Football Focus for that campaign: 75.9 overall, 75.2 pass block, and a 75.0 run block.

This past season for the Jets Tomlinson didn’t fare nearly as well in any of those same PFF categories: 55.0 overall, 60.6 pass block, and a 49.6 run block.

If the Jets are planning on releasing him, they might as well trade him so they can acquire an asset in return.

Bleacher Report listed Tomlinson as a “top trade target” for four teams including the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Washington Commanders.

Nothing Is Ever That Simple for the Jets

I’ve been told it isn’t a lock that the Jets release Tomlinson this offseason.

Despite the fact he hasn’t lived up to his $40 million contract, he has proven to be ultra-reliable in terms of being available for gameday. Tomlinson hasn’t missed a game with the Jets and you have to go all the way back to 2017 to find the last time that he did.

Even in that scenario, Tomlinson told me the only reason he missed that game was because of the timing of that trade from the Detroit Lions ahead of Week 1.

The Jets at minimum have to fill two starting holes on the offensive line this offseason. If the team moved on from Tomlinson that would just provide another void to fill on top of everything else they hope to do this offseason.

From what I’ve been told the hope is the Jets will be able to convince Tomlinson to take a pay cut instead of having to cut or trade him.