Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Jets a New 26-Year-Old Star QB

The dream is still alive.

NFL Analyst Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released a mock draft that featured some big-time trades. One of them could solve the short and long-term quarterback issues for the New York Jets.

New York Jets receive: QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2024 first-round pick, a 2024 third-rounder, and a 2025 second rounder

The Thought Process Behind This Massive Lamar Jackson Jets Trade

Trapasso added a little blurb in addition to the trade details:

“The closer we get to the start of the offseason, the more and more it feels like Lamar Jackson has already played his last game in Baltimore. The Jets pounce.”

There is no doubt that this would be a massive price to pay. It is a collection of four different draft picks two of which come in the first round.

However, there is an old saying that you get what you pay for.

Jackson is 26 years of age and has a proven track record of success. In 2019 he won the NFL’s regular season MVP award, has two career Pro Bowl nods, and earned a first-team All-Pro nod during his MVP campaign.

In five NFL seasons, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 passing yards, owns a 101 passing touchdown to 38 interception ratio, and has completed 63.7 percent of his passes.

In addition to his production through the air, Jackson has also proven to be one of the most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. He has collected over 4,437 rushing yards, averages 6.1 yards per carry, and has 24 rushing touchdowns.

How Desperate Are the Jets for a Brand New QB?

A frequently asked question whenever Jackson rumors start to percolate, if he is so good why would the Ravens trade him?

Excellent hypothetical question and I’m glad you asked it.

According to the latest from ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, “the Ravens and Jackson could be $100 million apart on guaranteed money.”

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be $100 million apart on guaranteed money, per @JFowlerESPN. More on @ESPNPlus: https://t.co/pF10hkImq8 pic.twitter.com/uFgNhS9aWN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2023

Fowler said the trade calls “are coming” from other NFL teams inquiring about Jackson’s potential availability. He doesn’t sense that things are heating up on this front because most teams “assume” the Ravens will franchise tag Jackson preventing him from reaching the open market.

An anonymous AFC executive told Fowler that there could be a “standoff” between the Ravens and Jackson and that individual “wouldn’t expect him to sign the tag for a while” which would drag this process out.

If at some point down the line “it becomes clear that reaching a new contract is next to impossible” at that point Baltimore could entertain trade offers but Fowler wouldn’t expect that to happen until we get “closer to the draft.”

The opening night of the NFL draft isn’t until Thursday, April 27. That is nearly three months away.

Realistically at that point what NFL teams wouldn’t already have their quarterback situation figured out by then?

Jackson is undoubtedly a talented prospect that could be a game-changer, but the timing of all of this would make it extremely risky for the Jets if they decided to wait until then to jump into the sweepstakes.