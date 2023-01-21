Jets Land ‘Dynamic’ Young Quarterback in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The New York Jets could swing for the fences this offseason at the quarterback spot.

National analyst Nick Wright proposed a blockbuster trade that would solve Gang Green’s woes at the game’s most important position:

New York Jets receive: QB Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens receive: a 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2023 second-round pick (No. 43 overall), a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick

The other analysts on the panel responded to his trade proposal saying, “that’s a lot.”

Wright added some more detail saying, “well the reason it’s two [additional] first-rounders there is because you don’t have a top-five pick” like the other teams he listed as trade possibilities.

Stephen A Smith of ESPN said Lamar brings “a dynamic” that no quarterback brings, not even Michael Vick back in his day!

Lamar Jackson brings a dynamic that no QB brings… not EVEN Michael Vick back in his day! pic.twitter.com/F4soTtKnKA — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 14, 2021

Lamar Jackson Trade Is Among the Possibilities This Offseason

Jets Upcoming QB Decision, Lamar Jackson's Future, and NFL Coaching and GM Moves Former #NFL GM and Heavy Sports front office analyst Randy Mueller stops by to discuss the #Jets upcoming QB decision from a front office perspective, what is Lamar Jackson's future, and emptying out his GM notebook! 2023-01-20T08:53:52Z

There have been a lot of trade rumors around Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason.

According to ESPN Baltimore reporter Jamison Hensley, “the sides have yet to reach an agreement after two years of contract talks, and negotiations were suspended at the start of the regular season four months ago.”

Earlier this week the Ravens held a 45-minute press conference featuring head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.

All parties shared optimism that a long-term deal will be reached at some point in the near future.

The 26-year-old former MVP’s rookie contract expires this offseason.

If they’re unable to reach a long-term contract ahead of the new league year kicking off in March, the Ravens plan on placing the franchise tag on Jackson which would prevent him from reaching unrestricted free agency.

When DeCosta was asked whether or not the team would entertain trade offers for Jackson he responded, “that’s not something we’re going to talk about at this point.”

The Truth on Any Jets-Ravens Lamar Jackson Trade Chatter

Actions speak much louder than words.

The Ravens said all the right things during their appearance with the media like there’s a “200 percent chance” Jackson is their quarterback.

John Harbaugh says “200 percent" Lamar Jackson “is our quarterback.” https://t.co/zuERxpge6K — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 19, 2023

However, head coaches and general managers say things all the time to the media and do something completely different later.

For example, last offseason Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel responded to the AJ Brown rumors that he was on the trade block by saying “not as long as I’m the head coach.”

A few weeks later Brown was dealt away in a blockbuster draft day deal.

How about an example closer to home? Jets general manager Joe Douglas once infamously said at the NFL combine that Jamal Adams will be a “Jet for life.”

A few months later he was dealt away in another blockbuster trade.

The moral of this story? Take everything NFL people say in front of a podium with a grain of salt.

Until Jackson signs a record-breaking long-term deal, he can be traded. Heck, we even saw with the Odell Beckham Jr-New York Giants extension that you can even be dealt away after signing a monster extension.

In other words, don’t make any overarching statements about what NFL people say. Just because the Ravens said Lamar is their guy, that doesn’t mean it is true.

Until the ink is dry on that contract, the Jets can and should do everything in their power to see if they can pry Jackson free from Baltimore.