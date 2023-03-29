Lamar Jackson Sends Warning to Jets After Dropping out of Trade Talks

The New York Jets want to add a veteran quarterback this offseason but that pursuit won’t include Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Every layer of the Jets brass made that stance publically clear at the NFL’s annual league meetings including owner Woody Johnson.

“We’re not gonna be distracted by a lot of other things that are happening that could be attractive in some people’s minds,” Johnson told Rich Cimini of ESPN on Tuesday, March 28 when asked about Jackson. “Gonna just stick to our plan.”

The Jets joined a long list of teams that for one reason or another won’t be pursuing the former league MVP.

Let’s just say the 26-year-old is keeping notes. Jackson responded to a tweet noting his career stats against the teams that have said they aren’t interested.

“I can’t wait to see you all” with a winking face emoji.

Jets Are Too Deep on Aaron Rodgers to Pivot Now

While there is certainly a case to be made that the Jets could and should pursue a 26-year-old versus a 39-year-old passer this offseason, nothing is ever that simple.

Gang Green has been actively negotiating with the Green Bay Packers in hopes to acquire Aaron Rodgers since before the Super Bowl.

The two sides appear committed to doing what it takes to eventually get a deal done. When Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, March 22, and said his intention was to play for the Jets, that sent this thing to another level.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said as much revealing that the team has cut off negotiations with other teams so they can try to facilitate Rodgers’ wish of playing for the Jets.

Despite that stance from both the Packers and the Jets, some are still baffled that New York isn’t getting involved.

NFL reporter Jason La Canfora listed the Jets as one of 10 teams that are using a “cover” to not pursue Jackson. After naming the teams JLC simply said, “please.”

That last comment seemed to suggest that none of the player names or reasons listed should be enough to dissuade these teams from exploring an opportunity with a player of Jackson’s caliber.

Former NFL GM Reveals What He Would Do if He Was the Jets

Longtime former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum was blunt when asked about the Jackson-Jets situation during his television appearance on ESPN’s Get Up.

“I would have visited with Lamar already. I need to know what my options are. [Joe Douglas] must be really confident that this deal is imminent [for Aaron Rodgers]. Coach [Bill] Parcells used to put it great, hey if you’re looking, I’m looking, so we’re all looking [when talking to free agents]. You got options, we got options. [If] you really want to put the screws to the Packers and get the best deal possible, you go visit with Lamar Jackson.”

The Jets should be interested in Lamar because he’s young, dynamic, and could solve the team’s quarterback problems for the next decade-plus. Heck even if they aren’t interested, it would behoove them to appear like they’re purely for the leverage game with Green Bay.

Apparently, the Jets don’t feel the need to do that with Douglas saying publically at the NFL’s annual league meetings that it would be “disingenuous” to operate/negotiate in “bad faith.”

That is because the Jets are deep in trade talks for Rodgers and clearly they’re all in on that plan. If the team lands a four-time NFL MVP, I’m not sure there will be many people complaining.

However, if this trade drags on or doesn’t work out, Jackson sounds like he will have some receipts ready to cash in on the Jets during the 2023 season and well beyond.