Jets Veteran Handed Huge Fine for Dirty Hit in Bengals Game

A New York Jets veteran will have to pay the iron price for a questionable decision from over the weekend.

Jets starting defensive back Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his unnecessary roughness penalty during the Cincinnati Bengals game, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Two other fines from last week:#Browns DE Myles Garrett was fined $15,914 for roughing #Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky last week. No flag was thrown.#Jets S Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for unnecessary roughness – a headshot on #Bengals WR Tee Higgins last week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

At the 10:13 mark in the second quarter, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins hauled in a 45-yard reception on a deep pass concept.

At the end of the play, Joyner smacked Higgins as he was getting tackled with head-to-head contact. That resulted in an additional 15 yards being added to the end of the play.

Lamarcus Joyner Got Roasted in the Social Media Streets

This fine doesn’t come as a surprise to many, especially those who called out the Jets starter immediately after the hit took place.

Marcus Whitman who covers the NFL on his YouTube channel called Joyner’s tackle attempt, “one of the dirtiest hits I’ve seen in a while” and said it was even worse in real-time.

Whitman called for the NFL to suspend him for a “significant amount of time” instead he will have to settle for a Joyner fine.

Although based on his recent level of play I’m not sure many Jets fans would complain if he ended up getting suspended but I digress.

This hit by LaMarcus Joyner on Tee Higgins was one of the dirtiest hits I've seen in a while. It's even worse in real time, knocked Higgins out. He needs to be suspended for a significant amount of time. pic.twitter.com/EMtJQufGbG — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) September 26, 2022

The Jets would go on to lose the Week 3 home contest versus the Bengals 27 to 12.

Joyner finished the day with seven total tackles, two of those solo, and a pair of quarterback hits, per ESPN.

Steelers Present Another Opportunity to Get Right

When other NFL teams see the Jets on the schedule they normally chalk it up as an easy victory.

Gang Green has no one to blame but themselves for that narrative. Especially when you consider they have had only one winning season in the last 11 years.

Folks in the national media said the Jets were a “get right game” for the 0-2 Bengals last week and they were right.

It isn’t the first time and won’t be the last time people say that either.

However, the Jets have an opportunity to flip the script this weekend. This isn’t your grandpa’s Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

It’s a much more tame version that features Mitchell Trubisky, not a future Pro Football Hall of Famer at quarterback.

More specifically this can be a get-right game for this Jets pass rush that hasn’t lived up to the billing so far this season.

Through the first three weeks of the season, this talented unit has collected only five sacks. That ranks 29th in the NFL and is a major reason why the Jets are sitting at just 1-2 on the year to date.

The Steelers have an incredibly average offensive line and that is putting it mildly.

The Jets’ ability to get after Trubisky will determine the winner of this game and which team ends up getting back to the .500 mark in Week 4.

Pittsburgh has a ton of talented offensive playmakers but it won’t mean anything if Trubisky is laying on his back. That has to be the gameplan from this Jets team who really needs their highest-paid players to step up to the plate.