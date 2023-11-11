Former Raiders Player Takes Shot at Jets HC Robert Saleh

It seems like New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh’s prior comments are coming back to haunt him.

After the upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Saleh sounded off about the difficult road his team had faced and how they responded.

“Through these first six weeks we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven’t gotten all wins but we’ve embarrassed all of them.”

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said through the first 6 weeks they've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks, 'we haven't gotten all wins but we've embarrassed all of them'

This week ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders matchup on Sunday, November 12 a longtime former member of the silver and black brought those back to the forefront.

“Coach Robert Saleh for the Jets talks about how they embarrass quarterbacks. Well, this would be the weekend for the Raiders defensive front to embarrass Zach Wilson or whoever is at quarterback,” former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison said on “The Silver and Black Show.”

It sounds like #Jets HC Robert Saleh's comments from earlier this season about embarrassing other QBs has found it's way to the #Raiders. 'Coach Robert Saleh for the Jets talks about how they embarrass quarterbacks well this would be the weekend for the Raiders defensive front…

Morrison was drafted by the Raiders back in 2005 with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round. He spent the first five years of his career there before bouncing around the league.

Jets Have Its Back Against the Wall Ahead of Raiders Clash

Saleh tried to walk back his comments a few days later but the damage was already done. The cat was out of the bag and his comments went viral on social media.

This painted a massive target on the Jets’ backs moving forward and for what it’s worth the defense has lived up to the hype.

Gang Green is No. 9 in total net yards per game allowed (allowing 312), No. 2 in net passing yards allowed (1,398), and they only allow 19.5 points per game (No. 8 best in the league).

The same can’t be said however for the offense.

The green and white is scoring 16.5 points per game (third worst mark in the league), the passing offense ranks third worst (averaging 169.5 yards per game), and the offense has only produced 2,183 yards this season which is the lowest total in the NFL.

Morrison doesn’t have to worry about the Raiders defense attempting to embarrass the Jets offense because they have done a solid job of doing it themselves.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report told me on “Boy Green Daily” that this is going to be a low scoring slugfest on Sunday.

He believes the game will come down to two key factors turnovers and the line of scrimmage.

Whichever young quarterback makes the fewer mistakes and who can get the ground game going. The answer to both of those questions could very well decide the winner.

Can the Jets Finally Take Advantage of a Team’s Weakness

Last week the stat was trotted out that the Los Angeles Chargers have the worst pass defense in the league. Despite that the Jets didn’t take advantage of it struggling on offense for the entire day.

Fast forward a week later and the Raiders have a glaring weakness, but can the Jets take advantage of it?

Las Vegas has the worst run defense in the NFL. The Raiders have allowed 1,248 rushing yards. On a per game basis, they have allowed over 138.7 yards on the ground in 2023.

The Jets certainly have the tools to be able to do so with a healthy explosive Breece Hall. He is No. 13 in the league with 493 rushing yards this season and has averaged 5.2 yards per clip.