Jets Urged to Add 3-Time All Pro, Missing Piece: ‘Not Too Late’

The New York Jets have done a remarkable job plugging several holes on their roster through the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

Despite how many picks Gang Green had at their disposal, it always was somewhat unlikely that they’d be able to solve every issue on the team.

With that in mind, the Jets blatantly ignored the safety position and now have question marks at the opposite spot of newcomer Jordan Whitehead. Fortunately for the green and white, it isn’t too late to add an available free agent.

An Interesting Plea

After missing out on the safety position early in the draft, fans took to the social media streets to express their concerns and embrace the potential harsh reality of their situation.

With minimal proven depth, the caution from fans makes total sense, but Jets analyst Joe Caporoso had the perfect antidote to this issue, saying it is “not too late for Tyrann Mathieu to come on board.”

The 29-year-old (who will be 30 by the start of the 2022 season) is still somehow available on the free-agent market. Mathieu is a three-time first-team All-Pro, Super Bowl champion, and three-time Pro Bowler who still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

He would be the perfect complement to Whitehead and would solve the last remaining issues on the backend of the defense.

Heading into free agency this offseason, the honey badger’s projected market value was over $14.8 million per season on a multi-year deal. It is unclear if that kind of money is still available at this point in the spring.

However, following the conclusion of the draft, there are minimal opportunities to try and seriously upgrade your roster. Mathieu presents a unique opportunity to add a proven player to a key position of need.

Would-Be an Absolute Homerun

In the draft thus far the Jets have added a top wide receiver, a stud running back, a solid pass rusher, and a shutdown corner. They also added some intriguing depth at the tight end spot.

Perhaps the biggest glaring hole remaining is at the safety spot. Gang Green neglected to dip their toes in the Kyle Hamilton waters and opted out of the second tier of safeties to kick off day two.

At the end of the day, the Jets could be comfortable with Whitehead and Lamarcus Joyner as their opening day starters. However, that would be unwise.

Joyner is coming off of a season in which he barely played after tearing his triceps in Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers.

That is the kind of player you’d like as a veteran backup that can play spot duty, not be the fully relied upon guy to get the job done.

If the Jets can add a proven commodity like Mathieu into the mix, that could be the final piece to the Jets making a crazy run in 2022.

The former LSU Tiger checks off every box that the team would be looking for in the leadership department, including his affinity for making big plays, and creating turnovers.

