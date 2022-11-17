Jets Add Super Bowl Champion Protection for QB Zach Wilson: Report

The New York Jets have added some more brutus beefcake to the trenches.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter that Gang Green is signing veteran offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a contract. The former Super Bowl champion worked out for the team on Monday, November 14.

The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2022

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Is Now Reunited With the Jets

LDT spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2021 the veteran was a bench player after opting out of the 2020 season to fulfill his obligations as a medical doctor.

KC moved in a different direction and held onto LDT as depth.

However, Duvernay-Tardif was seeking an opportunity for some playing time and that is when the Jets came knocking.

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline general manager Joe Douglas was able to swing a deal with the Chiefs in exchange for veteran tight end Daniel Brown.

LDT ended up playing in eight games and started in seven of those contests for the green and white. This past offseason when he was an unrestricted free agent he went back to Canada “to finish a portion of his medical residency.”

With him back in the fold in 2022, it sounds like the plan is for him to start out on the practice squad with the full expectation that he will eventually be promoted to the active roster full-time for the rest of the year.

LDT will bring nice size to the position with him standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 321 pounds.

Some Added Jets Protection With Nate Herbig Injury Scare

On Monday, November 14 head coach Robert Saleh broke down the injury report and a surprising name appeared on his list in starting right guard Nate Herbig.

Herbig didn’t practice on Monday and Saleh said he is “dealing with something with his leg.” Saleh later said he isn’t “overly concerned” with his status heading into the New England Patriots game on Sunday.

Even if Herbig is good to go on Sunday, the depth behind him is questionable at best. If he was unable to go the next man up would likely be Dan Feeney.

Feeney has a cult following among the fan base for his impressive mullet and ability to chug beers. However, Pro Football Focus hasn’t been as kind to his reputation with a 55.1 pass block grade last season.

LDT is a former Super Bowl champion and when called upon last season was a steadying force on the inside. Injuries have hit the Jets all season long on the offensive line and it’s better to have depth than not.

The other thing that you have to like about this is the changing culture in the building.

Over the years there have been plenty of players that have decided to sign elsewhere because of the not-so-great reputation with the Jets. LDT during his short stint with Gang Green last year was so impressed with what he saw that when given other opportunities this year, he passed on those to come back to New York.