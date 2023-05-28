Jets Predicted to Sign Former Top-4 Pick, Super Bowl Champ

The New York Jets could be adding a new piece to the roster sooner rather than later.

Joe Caporoso of Badlands recently predicted that Gang Green will sign veteran running back Leonard Fournette in “late July or early August.”

The 28-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That tenure was highlighted by a Super Bowl championship during the 2020 NFL season.

Leonard Fournette Appears to Have Gas Left in the Tank

The former LSU product originally entered the NFL back in 2017 as the No. 4 overall pick in the first round.

Fournette started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent three seasons there. He was dumped on August 31 of 2020 but quickly found a new home with the Bucs a week later.

Across those six seasons, Fournette has toted the rock 1,132 times, has rushed for 4,478 rushing yards, and has scored 41 total touchdowns.

The veteran running back has struggled to stay healthy throughout his professional football career (has missed 19 games). However last season he appeared in the most games he ever has in a single season (16).

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.