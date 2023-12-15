Insider Reacts to Rare Proposed Jets, Patriots QB Trade

Could we see a rare trade between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets this offseason?

A fan proposed that very idea to Albert Breer in a Sports Illustrated mailbag column that was posted on Thursday, December 14.

NFL Insider Albert Breer explained that a Mac Jones for Zach Wilson straight-up swap could “serve both parties.”

“Now, the Jets and Patriots could be fundamentally against the concept of trading with each other, and I’d get that (not wanting to risk helping an archrival in a potentially significant way). But on paper, both quarterbacks would get a fresh start and a chance to reset their careers in new environments with the expectations of their draft position gone,” Breer explained.

“Wilson is now on his second offensive coordinator. Jones is on his third. Both have been benched, both have played behind porous offensive lines, and both will almost certainly have their fifth-year options declined—if either returns to their teams in 2024 and gets a shot to play, it’d be with an awfully short leash, especially given each fan base’s feelings are buoyed by very recent bad memories.”

Ultimately Breer doubts that it actually happens, “because, again, they’re the Jets and Patriots” but he said it would be “pretty cool to see what would happen if it did.”

A Creative Way to Hit the Reset Button for 2 Different NFL Teams

Both former first-round quarterbacks have struggled at the NFL level.

Wilson has appeared in 33 games and has made 32 starts in his three years in the league. During that run, he has had more interceptions (25) than passing touchdowns (23). He has also struggled with accuracy completing only 57.2% of his passes.

Jones has an even bigger sample size from his run with the Patriots. He has played and started in 42 games. Overall the former Alabama product has had some better statistics in several key areas.

Jones has a 46 touchdown to 36 interception ratio. He has also completed 66.1% of his passes and has thrown for 8,918 passing yards.

Jones doesn’t have anywhere near the same talent as Wilson, but he has proven to have a much higher floor than the former BYU product.

Considering the construct of the Jets team, that is exactly the kind of quarterback they need to maximize this team’s strengths.

Aaron Rodgers is expected back in 2024, but the Jets could use an upgrade at the backup QB spot.

Loaded Jets Injury Report, Wilson Speaks With Media

The Jets had a very lengthy injury report on Thursday, December 14. 12 players were featured including Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson hurt his knee in the big win versus the Houston Texans last week. Despite the injury, Wilson has been a full participant in both practices and appears good to go for the Miami Dolphins game in Week 15.

#Jets practice: Aaron Rodgers practiced on a limited basis. His 21-day window closes next Wednesday. Max Mitchell did practice, albeit limited. pic.twitter.com/m0Naq2VqLV — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 14, 2023

While Wilson might be out there for the Jets, the same can’t be said for several members of his offensive line.

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News noted that both Max Mitchell and Carter Warren were “doing work on the rehab field” and added that it isn’t very “encouraging” for Sunday’s game.

That could force the Jets to start its No. 11 different offensive line combination this season.