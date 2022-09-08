Jets Could Pursue 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Amid Injury Issues

The New York Jets are near desperation mode and the season hasn’t even started yet in 2022.

With a rash of injuries to the offensive line this offseason, Gang Green may be forced to go outside of the four walls to find a solution. One insider recently suggested a potential fit with a former division rival.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

New England Patriots Could Deliver a Solution

Play

Jets BLEW Zach Wilson situation & they have no one to blame but themselves Boy Green explains how the New York Jets blew the Zach Wilson injury situation & why they need to look in the mirror. Joe Flacco time? Also answering your live questions! Make sure you like the video, hit subscribe, & support our sponsor for the program, Roshan Joshi: If are curious about real estate or… 2022-09-08T17:03:26Z

Earlier this offseason Mekhi Becton was lost for the season due to another knee issue. The Jets pivoted and signed former Pro Bowler Duane Brown to fill in the trenches.

Now it appears they may need another backup plan.

Brown surprisingly appeared on the injury report this week and has missed back-to-back days of practice with a shoulder injury. While it isn’t uncommon for the 37-year-old to skip practices at his age, this wasn’t your typical veteran rest day.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters ahead of practice that he was being evaluated for a new injury.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said that means Brown’s “status for Sunday’s season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens — if not longer — is in question.”

With that hanging in the balance, Rosenblatt suggested one possible option to consider is signing a free agent.

He listed eight possible players that are still available but the one that sticks out the most is Marcus Cannon.

The 10-year pro spent the first nine years of his career with the New England Patriots. Most recently he was on the Houston Texans for the 2021 season.

Marcus Cannon Checks off All the Boxes

Play

Video Video related to jets could pursue 3-time super bowl champion amid injury issues 2022-09-08T16:08:44-04:00

With Brown potentially out, the Jets have a lot of options to choose from.

The most prudent choice may be flipping George Fant back to left tackle. He plays better on that side anyway and then Gang Green could simply add a right tackle that could plug and play in the meantime.

They have a few backup-level options on the roster, but they’d be better served to find a real solution on the NFL streets.

Cannon would be an excellent fit as a starter and could be a great insurance option on the bench when Brown returns to the lineup.

Since 2016 Cannon has played over 3,562 snaps at right tackle. Throughout his career, he has exclusively played on the right side, outside of rare exceptions.

He would also fit the prototype of what general manager Joe Douglas has been looking for this offseason. There was a concerted effort to add players that either had a championship pedigree or an abundance of playoff experience. Fortunately, Cannon has both.

During his nine years with the rival Patriots, he won three Super Bowl championships and went on multiple deep playoff runs.

Over the course of his long career, Cannon has been voted an All-Pro and has delivered when called upon:

Appeared in 119 games

Started in 73 of those contests

The Jets were going to add a proven veteran tackle to protect them behind Becton and Fant, but they never got the chance due to injuries. It’s time to secure the trenches or this could be a long season for the green and white.

Follow @BoyGreen25 & @obermuller_nyj on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!

READ NEXT: Jets $37 Million Vet Predicted to Be ‘Circulating in Trade Rumors’