Jets Assistant Coach Earns Interview With Jaguars: Report

A New York Jets assistant might be heading for greener pastures this offseason.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report shared on X previously Twitter that the Jacksonville Jaguars “have requested to interview” Marquand Manuel for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Manuel has been the Jets’ defensive backs and safeties coach since 2021 when he was first hired by head coach Robert Saleh.

Manuel Is Raising Eyebrows Around the League

Last year Manuel interviewed for a coordinator position with the Carolina Panthers, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

While the Jets’ offense left much to be desired this past season, the defense was the backbone of the unit. Manuel doesn’t call the plays for the Gang Green defense but he has been an integral part of the team.

Saleh gave a ton of credit to Manuel for the Week 6 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game the Jets were forced to use spare parts in the secondary because of injuries to Sauce Gardner, DJ Reed, and eventually Michael Carter II during the game.

Manuel along with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich put an adaptive gameplan together to shut down one of the best offenses in football. To do that with a full complement of players would have been impressive but the Jets had to do it without their full squad.

Manuel, 44, first got into coaching back in 2012 with the Seattle Seahawks. The Jets are the fourth different team he has been with as a coach over the last 11 years.

The majority of his career has been spent as either an assistant or a positional coach. Manuel did have one stint as a defensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons from 2017 through 2018.

Before his coaching career, Manuel spent eight years in the NFL as a player.

Breece Hall Had an Amazing Season for the Jets in 2023

Only one player in the entire AFC conference finished with more combined yards in 2023 than Breece Hall and that was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, per Jets Senior Director Eric Allen.

Hill finished with 1,814 yards from scrimmage. Hall had 1,585 scrimmage yards.

Former Jets linebacker Bart Scott “absolutely” believes that Hall’s “floor” is 2,000 scrimmage yards in 2024.

This past season Hall had to operate with less than ideal conditions at the quarterback position. Despite that reality, he appeared in all 17 games and had a career-best year.

If he was able to accomplish that under those conditions, imagine what he could do with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.