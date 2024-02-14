Jets Could Reunite Coach With Projected $59 Million Star: Insider

The New York Jets could host a family reunion this offseason.

Rich Cimini of ESPN highlighted an interesting connection between a pending free agent and a new coach on the Gang Green staff ahead of the new league year kicking off.

“‘Interesting note: [new Jets WR coach Shawn Jefferson] coached Hollywood Brown in Arizona a couple of years ago. Brown will be a free agent [this offseason]. Something to write down perhaps as we get closer to free agency,” Cimini said on the “Flight Deck Podcast.”

Brown is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Spotrac’s market value projections believe “Hollywood” could garner a $59.5 million contract. That $14.8 million annual salary would place him No. 17 among the highest-paid wide receivers in football, per Over The Cap.

Jets Need Receiver Help and Hollywood Could Fill It

Brown, 26, is still incredibly young and you could argue he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet as a player.

In five seasons he has appeared in 72 games and has made 65 starts. Brown has registered 313 receptions for 3,644 receiving yards and has scored 28 total touchdowns.

“Hollywood” has only had a single 1,000-yard campaign in his playing career and it came back in 2021. The former Oklahoma product has struggled to stay healthy throughout his time in the pros having only completed a full campaign once.

Some of those pressing questions might lower his value on the open market. While Spotrac’s projections were quite favorable, the folks over at Pro Football Focus had a much different evaluation.

“The Ravens traded Brown and a third-round pick to the Cardinals for a 2022 first-round pick, and his time in Arizona was a journey, to say the least. Between his own injuries and Kyler Murray’s torn ACL, the former college teammates weren’t able to team up as much as the old regime probably hoped, but he has flashed when in the lineup,” Brad Spielberger of PFF explained. “It’s hard to come up with a solid comparable player for a 5-foot-9, 180-pound outside wide receiver (although now the NFL is adding more of this archetype each year).”

PFF projects that Brown will sign only a one-year deal in free agency for $12 million albeit fully guaranteed.

That seems to be a much more appropriate value for a player who is coming off of a down year in a bad situation. A one-year prove-it deal could help Brown boost his value for next year, win some games, and catch passes from a future Pro Football Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers.

Some Other Interesting News and Notes on the Jets

The Jets chose not to bring back running backs coach Taylor Embree. Embree’s contract expired and Gang Green let him walk out the door.

According to CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, he landed on his feet, “The Patriots plan to hire Taylor Embree as their new running backs coach.”

The Patriots plan to hire Taylor Embree as their new running backs coach, per sources. Embree was most recently the RBs coach with the Jets. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 13, 2024

Justin Melo of The Draft Network revealed that the Jets have been doing some extra homework on a talented offensive lineman in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

“USF Football O-Lineman Donovan Jennings is transitioning from offensive tackle to offensive guard” ahead of the draft,” Melo said. “Jennings showcased his ability to play guard at the Shrine Bowl and he spent extended time with the Jets.”