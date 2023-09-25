Matt Ryan Breaks Silence on Reported Interest in Jets QB Job

Over the weekend NFL Insider Jay Glazer shared that veteran quarterback Matt Ryan actually reached out to the New York Jets to express interest in joining their quarterback room.

On Monday, September 25, Ryan was asked to address that reported interest.

“No, not on my end,” Ryan explained via “NFL on CBS” on X previously Twitter. “I’m really enjoying you know what I’m doing working with Andrew [Catalon] and Tiki [Barber] and AJ, they’ve been fun to work with. To clear it up, obviously, my agent is one of the best at what he does and he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t looking into certain situations. But he and I talked and I got no interest in doing that right now. I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

Ryan Would Add Proven Experience to the Jets QB Room

The 38-year-old has spent the last 15 years in the NFL, but this offseason he transitioned from the football field up to the booth for CBS.

When the former league MVP announced his new football gig he made it clear on his Instagram that this wasn’t a “retirement post” and he left the door open for a football comeback if the right opportunity presented itself.

Ryan has appeared and started in 234 games during his NFL career. During that span of time, he has thrown for 62,792 passing yards, has a 381 touchdown to 183 interception ratio, and has completed 65.6 percent of his passes.

That is the seventh most passing yards in NFL history, he is ninth all-time in passing touchdowns, and is No. 12 all-time in completion percentage.

Reading Into the Ryan Comments and What’s Next for Jets?

Ryan confirmed that his agent reached out to the Jets, but said after speaking to his representation that he isn’t interested at this point.

Gang Green has been telling every quarterback option that they have reached out to that they’d be coming in to be Zach Wilson’s backup and that there’d be “no competition” for the starting job according to head coach Robert Saleh.

I would imagine Ryan isn’t coming out of semi-retirement to hold a clipboard. Throughout his entire career, the veteran passer has been a starter and served as a backup at the end of his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts.

So if his agent reached out and heard that message back of course Ryan would no longer be interested in that gig.

The other possibility is the former Boston College product reached out to the Jets and they responded thanks but no thanks.

ESPN national reporter Sal Paolantonio insinuated that the Jets “turned them down” when asking a question to Saleh in the post-game about Ryan and Carson Wentz.

The presence of either player could put pressure on Wilson that his time is running out as the starter. When Aaron Rodgers initially tore his Achilles, Saleh came out and emphatically stated that this was “Zach’s team” to the media.

To do an about-face a few short weeks later by bringing in a big-name quarterback would likely end the Wilson tenure.