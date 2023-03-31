Jets Showing Interest in Dual-Threat ‘Scrappy’ Quarterback: Report

The New York Jets have been doing a ton of homework on an intriguing quarterback prospect this offseason.

Jane Slater of the NFL Network shared on Twitter that TCU passer Max Duggan has been “drawing interest” from the green and white during the pre-draft process.

Slater also mentioned the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers as other teams that have expressed interest in the youngster.

TCU QB Max Duggan and I after throwing at his Pro Day. He is currently drawing interest from the Chargers, Jets and Cowboys. He is currently training with Jordan Palmer ahead of the draft. pic.twitter.com/zqnT70PEQd — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 30, 2023

Jets Exploring Young QB Options in 2023 NFL Draft

Duggan is 22 years old and just completed his fourth collegiate season for the TCU football program.

In four years with the Horned Frogs, the talented playmaker produced some impressive statistical achievements.

He threw for 9,618 passing yards, had a 73 touchdown to 28 interception ratio, averaged over 7.9 yards per attempt, and completed 60.3 percent of his passes.

In addition to his ability to throw the pigskin, Duggan also showed he can contribute in the ground game. Duggan toted the rock over 488 times for 1,856 rushing yards and scored 28 touchdowns.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein described Duggan as “scrappy” and said he has the attitude, toughness, and leadership that teams love.

Ian Cummings of the Pro Football Network categorized Duggan as a “fringe draftable” prospect and said he’s likely a priority free agent add for a team following the 2023 NFL draft.

Jets Seem Hellbent on Adding Another QB

With the current construct of the Jets’ quarterback room, it makes sense for the team to add a late-round developmental prospect.

Gang Green is hoping to land veteran star Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Robert Saleh already revealed at the NFL’s annual league meetings that Zach Wilson will be the primary backup in 2023.

That leaves Chris Streveler as the only other quarterback currently under contract. He is likely destined for the practice squad.

The Jets are paying Wilson a fair salary in 2023 ($9.5 million cap hit) and if Rodgers comes as many expect that’ll be another solid chunk of change.

That won’t leave much scratch for the potential addition of a third quarterback. This is why a prospect on the third day of the 2023 NFL draft or a priority-free agent signing could be the perfect solution to the team’s problem.

This is the kind of low-risk versus high-reward move you want to make. If Duggan comes in and stinks you immediately rip the band-aid off and move on. No harm, no foul.

However, if he shows a little chutzpah you can either stash him on the practice squad or allow him to hold a clipboard as the cryogenically frozen third quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Duggan had a decorated career in college and he earned a variety of trophies, awards, and different accolades:

Davey O’Brien award winner

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award recipient

Heisman Trophy Finalist

He is one of those players that had a slow start to his career but everything finally clicked in his final campaign. Not only did Duggan find individual success but he helped carry the team to a National Championship game appearance against Georgia.