Jets Rookie Fires Shot at 6-Time Pro Bowler: ‘Just Another Dude’

Thanks to a surprising injury the New York Jets were forced to call an audible at the line of scrimmage ahead of Week 1.

With offensive tackle, Duane Brown out for at least this Baltimore Ravens game and maybe longer, Gang Green had to play musical chairs on the offensive line.

Head coach Robert Saleh said George Fant would flip back to left tackle while untested rookie Max Mitchell would get his first career start on Sunday.

George Fant will start at LT and Max Mitchell will start at RT. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 9, 2022

Max Mitchell Just Fired a Shot Across the Bow

Mitchell was originally selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round out of Lousiana. The thought was he could develop this season and then we’ll see what happens in 2023.

Although this is the NFL and nothing ever goes according to plan.

Due to two big-time injuries to Brown and Mekhi Becton, Mitchell is now being thrust into the lineup for the 2022 season opener.

The youngster was asked how he plans on handling the Baltimore Ravens defensive line and specifically 36-year-old veteran Calais Campbell:

“Yeah, obviously he is a 15-year vet so he has some salt to him. The dude is big, long, strong, fast, and a freak athlete but nothing we can’t handle. Nothing I haven’t seen on the field before. Obviously, he is a renown guy but he is just another dude.”

#Jets OT Max Mitchell (@MaxMitch09) is confident heading into his 1st career start. When asked about facing #Ravens DL Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) he said ‘he’s got some salt to him but nothing we can’t handle, he’s a renown guy, but he’s just another dude’ 😳: 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/FGlIgxpT4I — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 9, 2022

Those strong words certainly raised a few eyebrows. It didn’t take long for those comments to find Campbell on social media who acknowledged he saw it by liking Zack Rosenblatt’s tweet of the quote.

You Can Take Max Mitchell’s Quote a Couple of Ways

The video clip has been going viral on social media in both Jets and Ravens circles.

So far fans have been taking it one of two ways. Some have loved the confidence that was displayed by the youngster:

Nah I love this. Next man up mentality you get the nod take advantage of the chance speak it into existence. That’s what’s needing to be done — nicholas racaniello (@nicholasracani1) September 9, 2022

What else is he going to say? I’m scared of the Ravens’ defense? Heck no!

This team needs some confidence and he’s got some. Good answer🔥 — Oliver Cochrane (@OliverJCochrane) September 9, 2022

However, some have been on the other side of the argument saying this will give Baltimore plenty of bulletin board material ahead of Week 1:

I hope I'm wrong but I have a feeling Calais Campbell is going to make Max Mitchell pay for that final sentence he uttered. #Jets https://t.co/9pdSzXp67i — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) September 9, 2022

Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and stands in at 6-foot-8, 300 pounds.

Mitchell isn’t the only one who is confident, his coach Robert Saleh said he believes in the Lousiana product at the podium:

“I have said it before Max is much further along than we thought he’d be at this point. So we are very confident that he will be able to step in and do his job. We think the acceleration is going to go even faster because there is nothing like getting reps in the NFL and getting baptized early in your career.”

"Really excited about where he's at and really excited about where he's gonna go." Coach Saleh on Max Mitchell, who will start at right tackle with George Fant starting at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/jLne5i4k0a — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 9, 2022

Saleh has been uttering these words since the summer and we’re about to find out if it was simply coach-speak or genuine belief in the kid.

The Ravens have a very talented defense that has wreaked havoc for years. While their defensive coordinator is gone, which leaves a little bit of mystery, they have all of the talents to make it a long day for the Jets’ offense.

