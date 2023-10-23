Travis Kelce Questions Jets After Chiefs Trade for WR Mecole Hardman

The New York Jets are getting questioned for their decision to trade away wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

During post-game commentary, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seemed perplexed by the move.

“You can feel the energy from that guy being in the room uhm I don’t know how he got out of New York but I’m so glad that he’s with us and obviously uhm he came up absolutely huge for us there in the fourth quarter. Not only just the punt return but a huge first down catch. I’m just proud of him, happy for the guy that he’s back with us and I’m glad we got him for the rest of the year.”

Travis Kelce was asked about Mecole Hardman being back on the team after the Jets trade.

On Wednesday October 18 the Jets traded Hardman and a 2025 seventh round pick to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2025 sixth round pick, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

On Wednesday October 18 the Jets are sending WR Mecole Hardman and a 2025 7th to the Chiefs for a 2025 6th, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hardman Pays Immediate Dividends Following Jets-Chiefs Trade

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Sunday, October 22 that they didn’t even get Hardman into the building until Thursday, October 19.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid showed a lot of love to WR Mecole Hardman after the win, 'welcome back Mecole' and said they didn't get him in the building until Thursday after the Jets trade but said they will continue to add more to his plate as time goes on.

Despite that, the 25-year-old made some clutch plays down the stretch to help the Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17.

With 6:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chargers punted the ball away to Hardman. He returned it 50 yards all the way to the LA 35-yard line. At the time, the Chiefs only led 24-17 but Hardman’s return put them in position to score and they did exactly that.

On that offensive drive, Hardman caught his only pass of the game for six yards. It was a third and six play and it moved the chains. On the very next play, the Chiefs scored its final touchdown going up for good, 31-17.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed pleased that Hardman was back on the team saying, “That speed is hard to replicate” and credited him with some clutch plays down the stretch.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is happy to have WR Mecole Hardman back on the team after the Jets trade.

Chiefs Found a Way to Use Hardman in a Way the Jets Couldn’t

According to Mike Clay of ESPN, Hardman had 10 snaps in his return to the Chiefs lineup in Week 7 against the Chargers.

Chiefs WR snaps in Mecole Hardman's return: MVS – 45

S Moore – 39

Rice – 38

Ross – 15

Toney – 11

Hardman – 10 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 22, 2023

In six games with the Jets earlier this season, Hardman only got 28 total offensive snaps. In other words, he got more than a third of those in just his first game back with the Chiefs after three days with the team.

Hardman was asked about returning to the Chiefs and his brief tenure with the Jets on Sunday October 22.

“Man, just everybody man the whole team, the coaching staff, everybody got one goal man, everybody on the same page,” Hardman explained. “Everybody just gel together, everybody vibe very well, [and] I love to be a part of it and I’m glad I’m back man. They welcomed me back with open arms.”

Chiefs Mecole Hardman on his late game punt return: "Toub was on my ass because I let the other one go. I knew I had to make up for it"

It’s hard not to hear those comments and take them as indirect shots at the Jets for not seemingly being on the same page.

The green and white signed Hardman to a one-year deal for $4 million this past offseason. The coaching staff sold him on a utilization plan for the upcoming season. However, something happened between signing day in March and the regular season.

Not only did he not make an impact for the Jets, but he didn’t even get a chance to because the team didn’t play him regularly.

Now Hardman is back with the Chiefs and made an impact immediately. Reid said they will continue to add more to his plate as time progresses which is more than the Jets could say this season.