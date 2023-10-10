Jets Looking to Trade $4 Million, 2-Time Super Bowl Champ, Says Insider

The New York Jets are looking to call an audible at the line of scrimmage.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on X previously Twitter, that Gang Green is “looking at options for Mecole Hardman” and that includes a potential trade.

Fowler noted that Hardman was a healthy scratch on Sunday versus the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and “has not been in the plans” despite signing a deal this offseason to come to New York.

He signed a one-year deal for $4 million with incentives in the deal that provided a $5.5 million ceiling. Fowler said the Jets “can find him a new home and more playing time” ahead of the trade deadline.

The #Jets are looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, per league sources. Hardman was inactive Sunday and has not been in the plans despite signing a one-year, $4M free agency deal with upside to $5.5M. Jets can find him a new home and more playing… pic.twitter.com/zHphIuhPP3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2023

Hardman Signing Looks More Puzzling for Jets by the Day

Hardman is 25 years of age and spent the first four years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hardman won a pair of Super Bowl championships and was an interesting piece on the offensive side of the ball.

During that span of time, he caught 151 receptions for 2,088 receiving yards and scored 18 total touchdowns.

However, he hasn’t found that same success in New York.

Hardman has appeared in four of the five games this season but has only played 24 total snaps to show for it, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Initially, the Jets seemed to have a plan to use him even beyond what the Chiefs did during his time there. For whatever reason the plan changed from free agency in March to right now in the middle of the 2023 season.

Head coach Robert Saleh provided a wide array of excuses initially on why he wasn’t playing more. The Aaron Rodgers injury, a lack of offensive plays, but it seems like the team is out of excuses.

The Jets seem to be admitting to the mistake and appear willing to rip off the band-aid categorizing this as a bad fit.

Hardman Being Moved Will Open up New Opportunities for Jets WRs

Hardman hasn’t necessarily been taking away reps from other players, only having played 24 snaps so far this season, but his looming exit will open up a spot on the roster.

The Jets love Xavier Gipson who came in as an undrafted free agent earlier this offseason. He is a poor man’s version of Hardman with his speed, return ability, and knack for contributing on offense in special packages.

Gang Green only has six wide receivers on the roster, including Hardman, if he gets moved then they will be down to five.

If the Jets want to maintain the six number they could always elevate one of their wideouts from the practice squad. The green and white has Irvin Charles and Malik Taylor as potential options.

One other possibility is the Jets’ other undrafted free agent Jason Brownlee. He made the 53-man roster after fighting his way through training camp.

While he has been on the roster, Brownlee has been one of the healthy inactives so far this season and hasn’t found a way on the field yet.

This Hardman move could potentially open the door for that young man to make his NFL debut in 2023.