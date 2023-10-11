Jets’ Robert Saleh Breaks Silence on Mecole Hardman Trade Rumors

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on Tuesday October 10 that the New York Jets were exploring options with wide receiver Mecole Hardman including a potential trade.

Head coach Robert Saleh addressed that during his media availability on Wednesday October 11.

“No, he’s here. He is working [and] competing, until someone upstairs says otherwise, we are going to do our best to try and find ways to get him the ball.”

Saleh was then asked a follow up question pointing at Hardman’s contributions on the Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs last year but for some reason he can’t even get on the field with the Jets, what gives?

“That’s a fair question [but] I think what we are missing the opportunity on is to talk about Xavier Gipson,” Saleh explained.

“Xavier Gipson since he has gotten here has done a phenomenal job with regards to his kick return ability, proving that he can do that. [Plus] his attention to detail and the way he has been attacking every day and evolving. He is a young guy, he’s hungry, he’s playing fast, and if you guys have noticed he’s getting a lot more opportunity on the football field and he’s going to continue to get a lot more opportunities because when the ball is in his hands, he’s pretty darn special too. I think what we are missing out on here is an opportunity to really champion Xavier Gipson in this moment.”

A 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Lost His Job to a UDFA

So, if you’re to believe Saleh’s explanation for Hardman’s new role, it’s because Gipson, an undrafted free agent, stole his job.

Connor Hughes of SNY had that very takeaway following Saleh’s press conference saying, “Sounds like Gipson has taken Hardman’s role from him.”

Mecole Hardman contributed to #Chiefs team that won a Super Bowl. #Jets can’t find a way to get him on field. Why? Saleh said we’re missing chance to “champion” Xavier Gipson. Sounds like Gipson has taken Hardman’s role from him pic.twitter.com/9Fm37UtBac — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 11, 2023

The 22-year-old signed with the Jets after going undrafted in April’s class. He inked a three-year deal for $2.7 million and he will be a restricted free agent once that deal expires in 2026.

In Week 1 he delivered a game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime to beat the Buffalo Bills. Since that moment in time, the Jets have increased his opportunities on the offensive side of the ball.

Gipson has appeared in 11 percent of the offensive snaps so far this season and according to Saleh that number is set to grow as we progress through the 2023 season.

A Sensible Trade Could Include Hardman Getting Shipped Back to the Chiefs

Despite signing a one-year deal for $4 million this offseason, it sounds like Hardman’s time with the Jets is fleeting.

He doesn’t have a clear role on the Jets, but one team that sure knows how to use him is the same team Hardman spent the first four years of his career with.

The Chiefs were able to put Hardman in positions to make plays with his elite speed and affinity for scoring touchdowns. The Jets aren’t expected to get much for Hardman on the open market but shipping him back to the team that originally drafted him could make sense for all parties.

Not surprisingly Travis Kelce currently leads the Chiefs in receiving yards, even though he’s a tight end. The rest of the receiving corps in KC leaves much to be desired.

Through the first five weeks of the season no one has separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Hardman already knows the system and could be had on the cheap from both a money perspective and a compensation to the Jets angle.

It almost makes too much sense ahead of the NFL trade deadline on October 31.